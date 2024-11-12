OneUnited Bank Receives Inaugural Talent Maximization Award for Financial Literacy Innovation at iDAC Global Finance Summit 2024

Special recognition highlights Bank's commitment to empowering underserved communities through innovative technology

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest Black owned bank, OneUnited Bank , has received the prestigious inaugural Talent Maximization Award for Financial Literacy Innovation at the Investment Diversity Advisory Council (iDAC) Global Finance Summit 2024. This award acknowledges OneUnited Bank's groundbreaking use of technology—including AI and data aggregation with its innovative WiseOne™ Insights, a financial wellness tool designed to empower underserved minority populations to make informed financial decisions based on personalized data aggregation.

Robert Cooper, Senior Vice President & General Counsel of OneUnited Bank

The annual financial summit is a gathering of industry leaders committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion within the financial sector. As a nonprofit organization with members managing approximately $19 trillion in assets, iDAC aims to increase diversity across financial services, a mission OneUnited Bank has been dedicated to for nearly 50 years. OneUnited Bank stands distinguished as the nation's largest Black owned bank and the first Black digital bank that is driving a grand vision of sparking a modern renaissance in the financial sector. The annual summit's 2024 theme, "The iDAC Global Finance Summit on Talent Maximization," draws inspiration from the Renaissance—an era characterized by transformative scientific, artistic, and cultural advancements through inclusivity of diverse perspectives.

"OneUnited is deeply honored to receive this award as it reflects our entire team's relentless pursuit of innovative solutions for communities of color," said Robert Patrick Cooper, Senior Vice President & General Counsel of OneUnited Bank. "We believe that through cutting edge technology, we can redefine financial literacy and create opportunities for those who have often been sidelined."

About OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank ( www.oneunited.com ) is the largest Black-owned bank in America, the first Black internet bank, a Minority Depository Institution, and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

About iDAC

The Investment Diversity Advisory Council, or "IDAC", is a non-profit organization that brings together various professionals across the asset management industry who have come together with one goal in mind: to increase diversity in their organizations. IDAC's mission is to engage these stakeholders through a collaborative and self-sustaining community, emboldening them to transform our industry by fully embracing the extraordinary talent of historically underrepresented groups. We believe a more inclusive investment ecosystem produces better financial results for our stakeholders that is more reflective of the US labor force.

