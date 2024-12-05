OneUnited Bank, the Nation's Largest Black-Owned Bank, Named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Best in Business List in Financial Services

Annual List Recognizes the Best of the Best Industry-Leading Companies in the Nation

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest Black owned bank, has been named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list in Financial Services, which recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share and industry-defining accomplishments, like OneUnited Bank. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, business, finance, health care, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

Kevin Cohee, CEO & Owner, OneUnited Bank

"We are incredibly proud to have been recognized by INC Magazine for our accomplishments in the financial services industry. Every day we witness the transformative power of financial empowerment and the difference it makes in people's lives", states Kevin Cohee, Chairman and CEO, OneUnited Bank. "This drives our passion and commitment to continue our mission"

OneUnited Bank is nationally known for its use of state-of-the-art technology to create unique financial products that serve the needs of low-to-moderate income communities and historically underserved minority populations. At OneUnited, banking isn't just a service, but a technology-driven, personalized experience to help customers make more informed financial decisions. The Bank is renowned for its innovative use of artificial intelligence and data aggregation technology to boost financial literacy, offer payday loan alternatives, improve users' financial health, and bridge nationwide economic and opportunity gaps.

For more than 50 years, OneUnited has been focused on fostering better financial wellness for the communities it serves. This clarity of vision and mission is reflected in its products and services. Its goal is to unite communities to share ideas, technology, and management resources to better meet the banking needs for all.

"For over 40 years, Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies. Inc. editors hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.

About OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com) is the nation's largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank, a Minority Depository Institution, and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). OneUnited has been honored to receive the U.S. Department of Treasury's Bank Enterprise Award for Community Development for twelve years.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Suzan McDowell

Circle of One Marketing

(305) 576-3790

[email protected]

SOURCE OneUnited Bank