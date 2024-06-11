OneUnited Bank Unveils OneLove TV Campaign to Celebrate Juneteenth

Promotes Love, Belonging and the Freedom of a Nation

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Juneteenth—the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S—OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest Black-owned bank, proudly unveils the OneLove™ Card TV commercial campaign, which symbolizes the Bank's unwavering commitment to love, belonging and freedom.

Many Americans are confused about the significance of Juneteenth, perceiving it to only be a holiday for Black Americans. Juneteenth, which was established as a federal holiday in 2021, celebrates our best decision as a country, which was to free enslaved people on American soil. This decision ultimately had the profound impact of making America the leading country in the world from a social and economic standpoint. America, as we know it, would simply not exist without that decision.

The TV campaign, a first for the Bank, depicts diverse friends discussing the benefits of the OneLove Visa debit card during a lively brunch at Pips on La Brea, a popular Black-owned live jazz club and restaurant in Los Angeles, CA. The combination of the diversity of friendships and the financial rewards offered by OneUnited Bank, including WiseOne Insights, which promotes financial literacy using artificial intelligence, sends a powerful message about the benefits of freedom.

Teri Williams, President & COO of OneUnited Bank, underscores the significance of this campaign: "We are so proud to release our OneLove TV advertising campaign and the beautifully designed card, crafted by internationally acclaimed muralist Addonis Parker, which we believe celebrates freedom and transcends race, religion and nationality. Love and belonging are what connect and strengthen us. It reminds us of the power of freedom, the importance of financial literacy and that we're stronger, together, as a community."

To view the new OneLove TV ad, click HERE. To join this transformative movement and learn more about OneUnited Bank's array of benefits, community programs and educational initiatives, visit www.oneunited.com/onelove. To learn more about belonging, which provided inspiration for the OneLove card visit the Othering and Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley HERE.

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com), is the largest (largest customer base) and first Black owned digital bank in America, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), is a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Department of Treasury's Bank Enterprise Award due to its community development lending. Its mission is to be the premier bank serving urban communities by promoting financial literacy and offering affordable financial services.

