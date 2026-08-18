OneUp, your Cleaning Routine: Versuni Launches the Philips OneUp Mop in North America

The worldwide phenomenon in home cleaning makes its debut in the United States and Canada with two models: the Philips OneUp 3000 Series and Philips OneUp 5000 Series.

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versuni North America, (global licensee for Philips Domestic Appliances) today announced the launch of the Philips OneUp electric mop.

No more cleaning with dirty water... Philips' patented technology completely removes the dirty water from the equation, leaving behind clean, gently-treated water to make floor clean! From muddy paws, sticky spills, and more, the Philips OneUp is here to save the day and make clean-up a breeze!

Unlike traditional mops that repeatedly spread dirty water across the floor, OneUp continuously dispenses clean water while simultaneously recovering dirty water into a separate tank. The result is cleaner, drier floors without buckets, wringing, or disposable wipes. Its lightweight cordless design, reusable microfiber pad, and intuitive click-in system make everyday cleaning faster, more hygienic, and easier to fit into busy routines. From muddy footprints to kitchen spills, OneUp delivers an effortless clean that's ready to walk on in minutes.

"Traditional mopping has a dirty secret: almost as soon as you start cleaning, you're cleaning with dirty water," said Alex Emmanuele, Category Marketing Manager. "The Philips OneUp was built to change that. You're not just moving the mess around your floors. It is fundamentally a better way to mop, and we believe once people experience the difference, they won't want to go back."

Stop cleaning with dirty water

At the heart of the Philips OneUp is a dual-tank system that separates fresh water from dirty water from start to finish. This approach helps clean and remove everyday spills, dirt, and grime across nearly every hard floor type, including sealed hardwood, laminate, vinyl, stone, concrete, and linoleum, while controlled water release and efficient recovery leave floors up to 50% drier* with every swipe.

Break-up with the bucket

Say goodbye to lugging around a separate bucket of water thanks to the built-in water tank and integrated detergent solution. Depending on the model, a single tank fill can clean up to 540 square feet with up to 50 minutes of runtime, or up to 740 square feet with up to 70 minutes of runtime.

The proprietary OneUp detergent solution also makes for a more efficient and less wasteful cleaning experience. Once refilled, a single drop of detergent is dispensed and is enough to treat the entire water tank. Since the dispenser is built into the tank itself, there's no need to carry around a separate bottle of detergent.

Rather than struggling to attach flimsy cleaning cloths by hand, Philips OneUp offers a simpler, more hygienic solution. The reusable cleaning pad is made from a rigid, durable material that easily clicks into place. Designed to stay securely attached throughout use, the pad is more durable than traditional disposable alternatives and is machine washable, with an expected lifespan of up to six months.

A Cleaning Companion for Every Home

The Philips OneUp portfolio offers two options to suit different homes, cleaning routines, and budgets. The Philips One Up 3000 Series ($169.99) features a practical, lightweight design with a single wetness setting ideal for hard floors. It delivers up to 50 minutes of runtime and can clean up to 540 square feet on a single tank fill.

For those looking for enhanced performance and convenience, the Philips OneUp 5000 Series ($229.99) features a slimmer, more premium design, faster charging, and larger, easier-to-access water tanks. With up to 70-minutes of runtime, it can clean up to 740 square feet on a single fill.

The Philips OneUp 3000 Series and the Philips OneUp 5000 Series are available for purchase now and will arrive at additional retailers in the coming weeks. Replacement cleaning pads ($29.99) and two-pack detergent bottles ($29.99) will also be available wherever OneUp is sold.

About Versuni

Versuni's purpose is turning houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets: Philips, Philips Baristina, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, and floor care. Philips, Saeco and Gaggia products are sold under trademark license from Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Handheld Steamer, Air Purifier and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe and a footprint in over 100 countries.

SOURCE Versuni