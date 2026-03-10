Versuni is Proud to Introduce the Philips Café Aromis in North America: A New Era of Home Brewing Built on 70 Years of Innovation

"Philips has spent decades perfecting coffee, and the Philips Café Aromis is the natural evolution of our bestselling fully automatic espresso machines," said David Farmer, CEO of Versuni North America. "With the launch of Philips Café Aromis, we're showing consumers just how effortless it can be to enjoy café-quality coffee at home, while celebrating the range, innovation, intuitive technology, and thoughtful design that have defined our coffee heritage for 70 years."

Your Coffee, Exactly How You Like It

Inspired by world-class baristas, Philips Café Aromis brings more than 50 café-quality beverages to your kitchen. From classic espresso, Americanos, and cappuccinos to specialty drinks like cortados and cold brew lattes, each recipe is crafted effortlessly in just a few steps. Advanced customization features let users fine-tune bean strength, temperature, milk, and volume to create the perfect cup and save up to eight favorite recipes across five user profiles. The machine automatically grinds and brews each drink, with the built-in LatteGo Pro delivering smooth hot or cold foam in seconds.

New Technology in Every Cup – from Bean to Brew

At the heart of the Philips Café Aromis is BrewExtract+ technology, powered by a generously sized 13.5g brewing chamber, which automatically optimizes pressure, temperature, and brewing time to deliver rich aroma, balanced flavor, and perfect crema with every cup. Further, the Barista Assistant, our first conversational user experience, tailors each cup to individual taste preferences and bean characteristics. Simply follow the prompts on the machine or through the Philips HomeID app, and the Barista Assistant seamlessly adjusts internal settings. It can even recalibrate the machine based on the bean type and roast, ensuring every coffee delivers its ideal flavor profile without guesswork.

Upgraded Materials & Premium Experience

The Philips Café Aromis combines stainless steel and wooden accents with sleek, modern lines and a 4.3-inch color touchscreen for an intuitive, premium experience. Designed with user comfort in mind, SilentBrew technology minimizes noise during grinding and brewing, while the dimmable touchscreen preserves your serene morning ritual.

Additional Features of the Philips Café Aromis Include:

50+ Presets, Endless Possibilities: Enjoy a full café menu at home with 50+ preset drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, iced coffee, and true cold brew made possible by a high-pressure cold-water system.

Enjoy a full café menu at home with 50+ preset drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, iced coffee, and true cold brew made possible by a high-pressure cold-water system. More Flavor, Fully Customized: BrewExtract+ technology doses more coffee and extracts more flavor from fresh beans*, with 7 intensity levels for your perfect cup.

BrewExtract+ technology doses more coffee and extracts more flavor from fresh beans*, with 7 intensity levels for your perfect cup. Cold Brew: Create perfectly balanced, authentic cold brew taste in minutes

Create perfectly balanced, authentic cold brew taste in minutes Ultimate Personalization: Customize strength, size, and more and save up to five profiles so everyone gets their perfect cup instantly.

Customize strength, size, and more and save up to five profiles so everyone gets their perfect cup instantly. One Touch Brewing: Automatically grinds, tamps, and brews at the touch of a button on full color intuitive touch display.

Automatically grinds, tamps, and brews at the touch of a button on full color intuitive touch display. Velvety Foam, Your Way: LatteGo Pro dual hot & cold milk system mixes milk and air at high speed to steam, froth, and foam both dairy and plant-based alternatives.

LatteGo Pro dual hot & cold milk system mixes milk and air at high speed to steam, froth, and foam both dairy and plant-based alternatives. Brew it Fast, Brew it Right: Use the conversational Barista Assistant to adjust your brew and discover new recipes. Access via the machine or connected app.

Use the conversational Barista Assistant to adjust your brew and discover new recipes. Access via the machine or connected app. Fast & Quiet Brewing: Start brewing in just 3 seconds with QuickStart, and enjoy quiet operation certified by Quiet Mark.

Start brewing in just 3 seconds with QuickStart, and enjoy quiet operation certified by Quiet Mark. Connected Convenience: Change brew settings based on personal preference while conversing with the Barista Assistant. Brew from anywhere and access personalized guidance through the HomeID app.

Pricing & Availability:

The Philips Café Aromis is priced at $1,699.99 and is available for pre-order now: Shop Philips Cafe Aromis.

For more information on the Philips espresso machines, including the Philips 5500 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine and the Philips Baristina Espresso Machine, please visit the Philips Espresso Machines Home Page.

