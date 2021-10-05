OneValley Merges Philanthropy University - To Create A New Social Impact Ecosystem

"This is incredibly exciting for global entrepreneurship supporting non-profits and CSOs" Tweet this

The merger combines the vision of both OneValley and Philanthropy U -- a world in which entrepreneurs and civil society organizations have the resources needed to innovate and solve the world's most pressing problems. OneValley's global innovation platform which currently supports, individuals, startups, and corporations, will provide a thriving innovation ecosystem that includes technology partners, content, resources, programming and a network of funding, mentoring and startup communities, This will include a completely re-imagined capacity-building platform, and a new platform to connect social impact organizations with funders.

"This is incredibly exciting for global entrepreneurship supporting non-profits and CSOs," said Nikhil Sinha, CEO of OneValley. "We are uniquely positioned to support and scale social impact organizations and NGO ecosystems through our startup acceleration and capacity building services, reinforcing our mission to positively impact the entrepreneurial community and lives around the world."

Philanthropy U and OneValley remain committed to supporting frontline social impact organizations and entrepreneurs in creating systemic change and transforming lives.

Philanthropy U is the premier online learning platform for social impact. We put practical training for social impact organizations just a click away. Our solution extends world-class courses, communities and data-driven insights to social impact organizations anywhere in the world. See how we are learning to change the world at philanthropyu.org .

OneValley is a global entrepreneurship platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, that supports entrepreneurs, accelerates startups, and empowers organizations across the world that foster innovation communities. OneValley directly supports over 40,000 members and indirectly another 175,000+ through our enterprise partnerships and platforms, powered by our online platform Passport, the world's most comprehensive innovation platform connecting Silicon Valley to the World and the World to Silicon Valley. For more information about OneValley, visit theonevalley.com .

