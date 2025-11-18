OneVest Strengthens Custodian Connectivity with New Aviso Integration

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - OneVest, which delivers a Wealth Operating System that unifies and modernizes wealth management, today announced a new custodial integration with Aviso. OneVest supercharges platform connectivity for wealth firms with new custodial integration with Aviso. This enhanced interoperability enables firms to unify core operational workflows within the OneVest platform, streamlining operations and accelerating digital transformation.

OneVest Aviso Release (CNW Group/OneVest Technologies Inc.)

This new integration with Aviso highlights OneVest's ability to deliver end-to-end connectivity on accelerated timelines, enabling firms to streamline operations, modernize client experiences, and move confidently toward full-suite platform adoption.

The Aviso integration enables firms that custody with Aviso to achieve end-to-end platform connectivity across onboarding, client and advisor portals, portfolio management, fees and billing, reporting, and more. It joins OneVest's expanding network of custodian integrations, designed to support multi-custodian environments and minimize switching friction for firms. These integrations are a key pillar of OneVest's mission to provide secure, unified data infrastructure across the wealth management ecosystem.



This full end-to-end integration with Aviso includes robust support for account opening, trading, and money movement, delivering a comprehensive custodial integration that streamlines key operational workflows from front to back office. Built in a sophisticated and scalable pattern, it allows firms using Aviso as a custodian to onboard onto the OneVest platform with ease and gain immediate access to OneVest's industry-leading front-end tools.

By collaborating directly with custodians, OneVest shortens time-to-value for its partners. As we continue to expand our partner ecosystem, OneVest leads the way in delivering flexible, enterprise-grade infrastructure designed for today's modern wealth management.

"Our ability to swiftly integrate with custodians like Aviso is a core strength of OneVest's open architecture platform," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest. "We're proud to support forward-thinking firms in delivering innovative client experiences and transforming advisor workflows."

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company transforming wealth management by delivering a wealth operating system through a unified, modular platform that streamlines everything from onboarding to portfolio management and analytics. Its open architecture design enables financial institutions to configure solutions that fit their business while delivering a seamless advisor and client experience. OneVest serves institutions in the U.S., Canada, and global markets.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth management services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $160 billion in total assets under administration and management as of October 31, 2025. Aviso is building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Its clients include partners, advisors and investors. Aviso is a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Aviso's dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Its asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios, and its Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Aviso's online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, while its automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of its owners: the credit union Centrals, Desjardins, and Co-operators/CUMIS. Aviso is proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit aviso.ca.

