OneView Commerce Launches Unified Commerce Free Trial and Pilot Program for Retailers to Reduce Technology Risk of Digital Transformation

The program, including the 30-day free trial, is powered by OneView's cloud-native, fully microservice-based architecture and allows retailers to gain hands-on experience with key system components including:

Unified Commerce Transaction Engine: the channel-agnostic transaction processor built on cloud-native, API-first architecture;

Microservices Framework: feature-as-a-service functions that provide immediate access to hundreds of pre-built commerce microservices such as search, add product, build basket, calculate and more that enable retailers to create and manage any retail interaction; and

Retail Accelerators: pre-built physical and digital interactions ready to use out-of-the-box or easily customized and scaled for a grocer's unique needs.

OneView Test Drive structures a rolling, retailer-defined engagement beginning with the 30-day free trial, then continuing with a comprehensive lab deployment and full live pilot that enables the retailer to take experience and validation right into the field. Available free trial experiences include OneView Pickup & Delivery, OneView Mobile Point of Sale and OneView Omnichannel Point of Sale.

For more information see OneView at Groceryshop, September 19-22, 2021, or visit https://info.oneviewcommerce.com/oneview-test-drive .

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce transforms retail technology with powerful, retailer-proven solutions built on a universal unified commerce transaction engine to enable shopper engagement from click to brick. Using OneView, retailers rapidly scale digital innovation at every point of contact to delight customers while maintaining full control of every retail transaction to protect critical brand loyalty. From pickup, delivery and omnichannel point of sale to self-service, line busting, pay at curb and last-mile engagement, OneView enables frictionless commerce at any point of the shopping journey. Unlike legacy store systems, OneView significantly reduces regret spend while increasing innovation with our cloud-native, API-first architecture injecting tech stack agility and a headless commerce front end enabling UX/CX, transaction and data ownership. The Kroger Company, Australia Post and Molton Brown are among the global retailers revolutionizing customer engagement with OneView Commerce.

Learn more at www.oneviewcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter @oneviewcommerce

Contact information:

Lexy Johnson

OneView Commerce

E: [email protected]

P: 617.279.0549 x716

SOURCE OneView Commerce, Inc.

