OneWeb and Northwestel sign Memorandum of Understanding to expand connectivity solutions for business, governments and mining across northern Canada.

As part of the agreement, the companies will collaborate on opportunities to deliver new connectivity services to remote mines, businesses and governments across Canada's north using OneWeb's low Earth orbit satellite backbone.

OneWeb continues to build momentum and execute the deployment of its network at pace and is seeing increasing demand from customers, particularly in remote locations. This agreement will allow the company to harness Northwestel's significant experience, northern presence and resources in serving Canada's northern territories.

OneWeb's Chief Executive Officer, Neil Masterson, said: "OneWeb continues to make great progress as we prepare to launch service later this year north of the 50th Parallel to reach vital but remote areas of the globe. This partnership with Northwestel is more evidence that our network is an important element in bridging the last digital divides by providing high-quality connectivity services to those that need it most. This is an exciting time for OneWeb as we continue to demonstrate momentum and the confidence that our business customers have in our services and offering."

NorthwesTel President, Curtis Shaw, commented: "Northwestel is committed to bringing the very best technology to Northerners and this agreement with OneWeb allows us to provide improved broadband services to remote enterprises and governments using state-of-the-art low Earth orbit satellite technology. We look forward to providing innovative solutions for northern businesses to go along with our significant residential service improvements over the coming years."

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

About Northwestel

Northwestel is the largest telecommunications provider in Canada's north, serving 96 communities across Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, British Columbia and Alberta. In 2020, Northwestel launched a 3-year Every Community plan to significantly improve broadband services for residents, governments and businesses using the latest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technologies. Northwestel is a subsidiary of Bell and provides service on the traditional territories of Indigenous peoples across Canada's North.

