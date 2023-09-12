OneWeb Technologies and SES Space & Defense Bring Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Connectivity to Alaskan Schools and Healthcare Facilities

OneWeb Technologies

12 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

Communities for the under-served and hard-to-serve benefit from high-speed broadband connectivity

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb Technologies, Inc., a premier provider of innovative and secure commercial satellite communications (SATCOM) solutions, and SES Space & Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global content connectivity leader SES, today announced the availability of secure, high-speed, low-latency, low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband services for school districts and healthcare facilities throughout Alaska.

School in Perryville, Alaska receives broadband access from OneWeb Technologies and SES Space & Defense
SES Space & Defense installed 50 OneWeb satellite terminals in remote locations across Alaska in collaboration with OneWeb Technologies, the U.S. proxy company for OneWeb. This initiative will deliver secure, high-speed broadband solutions leveraging OneWeb's network of 648 LEO satellites, providing primary and backup capacity to SES Space & Defense's expansive Arctic terrestrial network spanning 19 microwave towers across 600 miles of interior Alaska and a fiber optic network from Nome to Prudhoe Bay.

"The OneWeb Technologies and SES Space & Defense partnership is bringing an incredible transformation to Alaska's remote communities," said Kevin Steen, CEO, OneWeb Technologies. "This is exactly why we do the work we do. We are thrilled to witness schools and remote health centers receive this lifeline to the digital age and to finally be able to tap into the connectivity resources that many take for granted."

Transforming education 
This September will be the first time students, teachers, and faculty of the Lake Peninsula School District (LPSD) and the Yukon Koyukuk School District experience the shift in communications when students return to schools equipped with true broadband services. Access to the OneWeb network will enable real-time collaboration, distance learning, and access to learning tools that were once out of reach. 

Connecting healthcare  
This initiative already benefits Tanana Chiefs Conference remote health clinics, which connects with the Alaska Native Medical Center and Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, enabling vital telemedicine services without patients having to fly to Anchorage or Fairbanks. Previously, many clinics operated as solitary rooms, but now they're integrated with the ability to share information, vastly improving patient care. 

"Empowering Alaska for over two decades, SES Space & Defense has pioneered robust broadband across Alaska's rural landscape," said SES Space & Defense President and CEO David Fields. "With offices in Anchorage and Fairbanks, we stand as a stalwart partner delivering vital broadband and technological support to schools and healthcare facilities statewide. This collaboration with OneWeb Technologies and the integration of OneWeb's LEO network, provides our customers with secure and reliable connectivity, which is crucial in Alaska's remote and unforgiving environments."

About OneWeb Technologies 
OneWeb Technologies Inc. is a commercial satellite communications (SATCOM) services provider, offering resilient fixed and mobile solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. As OneWeb's U.S. proxy organization, OneWeb Technologies has access to an operational, robust 600+ global low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, and offers a customer-first, adaptable and consultative approach to developing customer solutions. The company provides Committed Information Rates (CIR), contracted Service Level Agreements (SLAs), a 24/7 Managed Service Operation Center (MSOC), and offers traffic prioritization through a Global Access Network (GAN) that meets or exceeds U.S. government security mandates. Learn more at: https://onewebtechnologies.net 

About SES Space & Defense 
SES Space & Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space & Defense leverages a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, an extensive global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES's multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space & Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has been present in the U.S. Government satcom market for over four decades. SES Space & Defense has operations in Alaska where it has been serving education and health care for 20+ years. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com

