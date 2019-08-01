OneWest Bank Launches Back to School Program with Local Boys & Girls Clubs

As part of the promotion customers are also eligible to receive a $250 checking reward when they open a qualifying checking account and meet the requirements. [2]

"We believe investing in our local students and our customers leads to a brighter community," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank. "We are honored to extend our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club to help get kids off to a strong start this school year."

OneWest has been an active supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs since 2010 through volunteerism, grant funding and financial education.

"We all agree that this is a wonderful opportunity for our kids in Pasadena, Santa Monica, Moorpark and Simi Valley, and are grateful to partner with OneWest Bank. It will enhance all our efforts toward academic success for our kids," said Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena CEO Lisa Cavelier.

Bank on Building a Brighter Community runs August 1 to October 15 and is part of the company's ongoing efforts to build strong Southern California communities. Learn more about the company's efforts to support Southern California.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

[1] Donations will be divided evenly among the three locations.

[2] A qualifying checking account is one opened under the 2019 Bank on Building a Brighter Community Promotion. For terms and conditions visit http://www.onewestbank.com/brighterchecking.

