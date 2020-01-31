OneWest Bank Launches New Small Business Banking App

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California branch network, today announced the launch of a new small business mobile app, a new platform to help small business customers seamlessly reach their financial goals.

The OneWest Bank business app empowers small businesses to pay bills, digitally deposit checks, transfer funds between OneWest accounts, schedule appointments and locate the nearest branch. In addition, customers using the app can apply for funding to support their equipment financing and working capital needs directly from their mobile devices.

"Small business owners are often on-the-go and are increasingly reliant on digital banking tools to keep up with their busy schedules," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank. "Our new app is an accessible and convenient solution for local entrepreneurs looking to manage their money digitally, from anywhere at any time."

"With this seamless banking experience, we're reinforcing our commitment to helping businesses thrive across the communities where we live and work," continued Ellison.

OneWest offers a competitive range of products and account features designed to empower local small businesses. These include OneBusiness Interest Checking and Money Market Savings accounts. OneWest is also enabling customers to apply for equipment financing through its parent company CIT and its national Small Business Solutions division.

In addition to its products and services, OneWest empowers local entrepreneurs through Launch + Grow, an ongoing partnership with the nonprofit Operation HOPE that includes a series of in-person workshops and classes for female small business owners.

Find out more information on OneWest's small business offerings and commitments.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

