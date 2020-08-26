OneWest Bank launches program to give back to local area school children

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California retail bank division, today launched its second annual Bank on Building a Brighter Community program to give back to local area school children. In partnership with the Pasadena, Metro Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Moorpark & Simi Valley Boys & Girls Clubs, OneWest Bank will donate three hours of virtual learning assistance for every qualified checking account opened between now and October 15.1

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club and invest in our local students during this unique time," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for CIT. "This program aims to increase academic success and empower local kids to thrive despite the challenges they may be facing."

OneWest's partnership with the Boys & Girls Club provides online tutoring and virtual extracurricular activity support. In addition, bank employees will host an interactive panel discussion at each location offering kids the opportunity to hear firsthand career, education and personal finance advice from professionals.

"We're committed to helping students navigate learning in this new environment," said Kim Washington, vice president of Resource Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. "OneWest's support is critical to improving academic success for Southern California students."

As part of the program OneWest Bank customers are also eligible to receive up to a $300 checking reward when they open a qualifying checking account and meet the requirements.

Bank on Building a Brighter Community runs August 24 to October 15 and is part of the company's ongoing efforts to build strong Southern California communities. OneWest has been an active supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs since 2010 through grants, leadership involvement and onsite volunteer support. Find out more information on the program at OneWest Bank.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook .

1 For terms and conditions visit http://www.onewestbank.com/brighterchecking.

