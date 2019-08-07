OneWest Bank Names Rolland Mattoon as Director of Small Business

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California branch network, today announced that Rolland Mattoon has joined the company as director of Small Business.

In this position, Mattoon will oversee small business banking services and offerings across the OneWest branch network spanning from San Diego to Ventura County. He will report to OneWest's Head of Retail Branch Banking, Heather Ellison.

"Small businesses are essential contributors to the local economy. As OneWest continues to support the local business community across Southern California, we are pleased to welcome Rolland to the team," said Ellison. "His breadth of retail banking experience will help us build upon our current efforts and drive our overall small business banking strategy."

Mattoon joins OneWest from JPMorgan Chase where he was most recently vice president and Business Banking area manager. Prior to that position, Mattoon served as a business banker where he established over 120 new relationships within a 12-month period. Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, Mattoon spent the first decade of his career at Fleet National Bank and then Bank of America.

More information on OneWest's small business checking and savings offerings can be found here.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

