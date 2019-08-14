OneWest Bank Now Offers Zelle®

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California branch network, today announced Zelle® is now available in its mobile banking app, providing customers a fast, safe and easy way to send and receive money with friends, family and others they trust.

"We're pleased to offer Zelle as it provides ease and convenience for our customers by enabling them to send or receive money in a matter of minutesi," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank.

Zelle provides consumers a digitally convenient alternative to cash and checks by allowing for funds to be sent from one bank account in the U.S. to another, using only a recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number. Funds are typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle.

"OneWest Bank's recent Summer Savings survey revealed that 44% of Southern Californians utilize payment apps at least once a month," continued Ellison. "With that in mind, we're continuing to prioritize digital offerings for our customers especially as fast payments keep gaining traction."

Zelle is one of the many ways OneWest has enhanced its digital capabilities recently. In late 2018, card controls launched, giving customers new capabilities to manage debit card usage and combat potential fraud from their smartphones. Customers can also pay bills, deposit checks and make Apple Pay or Samsung Pay transactions through the use their OneWest bank mobile apps.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC, and are used herein under license.

i Transactions typically occur in minutes when the recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number is already enrolled with Zelle. Must have a bank account in the U.S. to use Zelle.

