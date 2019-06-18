OneWest Bank Serves as Presenting Sponsor of SaMo Pride and Celebrates Pride Month across Southern California

PASADENA, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California retail bank division, today announced it will be the presenting sponsor of the inaugural year of SaMo Pride taking place in Santa Monica throughout June.

OneWest Bank will also support OC Pride in Orange County as a platinum sponsor this year.

"Participation in these events reinforces OneWest's commitment to empowering our employees, customers and others among the Southern California community," said Heather Ellison, senior vice president of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank. "We're excited to invite everyone to engage with us as part of these meaningful programs."

SaMo Pride, in collaboration with the City of Santa Monica, is a month-long series of festivities bringing together the community, families and supporters. OC Pride is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and OneWest will be participating in the "Stand Up Stand Out" parade on June 22 in downtown Santa Ana. A full list of events for SaMo and OC Pride can be found here.

Join OneWest to give back through Pride Drive

For the next month, OneWest will also host the Pride Drive throughout its branch network. Between now and July 15, OneWest Bank will be collecting clothing and supplies to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth and adults across Los Angeles County .

"We're thrilled to spearhead the Pride Drive to support, raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community across the region where we live and work," continued Ellison.

OneWest's Pride Drive is taking place in partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center and is part of CIT Cares Month, an annual effort spearheaded by OneWest Bank's parent company to give back across the country this month.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

