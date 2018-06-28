OneWest Bank Sponsors 40th Annual Manhattan Beach Concerts in the Park Series

"We're pleased to partner with the City of Manhattan Beach for the second time to provide weekly entertainment for local families and residents," said Steve Solk, president of Consumer Banking. "Serving our local community is at the heart of how we do business. Concert attendees are invited to visit our booth for giveaways, face painting, photos and information about opportunities to bank with OneWest."

Manhattan Beach concerts are a free, longstanding tradition in the South Bay and take place every Sunday during the summer at Polliwog Park from 5 to 7 p.m. The first summer concert will also celebrate local veterans with a Salute the Troops picnic and special performance by the Navy Band Southwest, one of the Navy's oldest continuing musical organizations.

For more information about the Concert in the Park series visit their website here.

OneWest Bank offers Southern California consumers and small businesses deposit and lending solutions both in-person and online. More information about OneWest Bank can be found here.

