OneWest Bank Sponsors 41st Annual Manhattan Beach Concerts in the Park Series

PASADENA, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California retail bank division, today announced it will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 41st annual Manhattan Beach Concerts in the Park series taking place this summer. The series kicks-off this month and will feature ten weekly concerts taking place through Labor Day weekend.

"The Manhattan Beach Concert Series is a great opportunity to bring local families and residents together for a fun-filled summer event," said Heather Ellison, senior vice president of Retail Branch Banking for CIT. "As a member of the local community, OneWest is thrilled to join the festivities and show our support of the region where we live and work."

Manhattan Beach concerts are a free, longstanding tradition in the South Bay and take place every Sunday during the summer at Polliwog Park from 5 to 7 p.m. The first summer concert will also celebrate local veterans with a Salute the Troops picnic and special performance by the Satin Dollz, a group of Jazz singers who have been delivering entertainment reminiscent of the WWII USO Camp Shows since 2005.

Beyond its presenting sponsorship, OneWest will be supporting the series each week by hosting a booth filled with games, face paint and a photo station.

For more information about the Concert in the Park series visit their website here.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

