OneWest Bank to Plant 50,000 Trees Through 'Green Checking' Campaign

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California retail bank division, today announced that it will plant 50,000 trees in the Sierra Nevada mountains in the Central Valley of California as a result of its Green Checking campaign in partnership with reforestation-focused nonprofit One Tree Planted.

OneWest Bank's Green Checking campaign reinforced the company's commitment to environmental stewardship by planting 30 trees on behalf of customers who opened a qualifying checking account during the campaign period. In addition to being an easy way for customers to support the environment, the campaign provided customers an opportunity to earn a bonus to bolster their personal finance goals.

"Helping build a sustainable future for both our customers and the environment is a big part of OneWest Bank's commitment to our communities," said Heather Ellison, senior vice president of retail banking at CIT. "Our Green Checking campaign made it easy for our customers to invest in their financial futures, as well as the future of their communities during a time of increased need due to wildfires in California."

One Tree Planted will organize the planting of the trees to help restore and recover California's unique forest habitats that have been impacted by devastating wildfires in the region. This collaboration with One Tree Planted is a continuation of the four-year partnership between OneWest Bank's parent CIT and the nonprofit, which has led to the planting of approximately 170,000 trees.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

