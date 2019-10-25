OneWest Bank Unveils New Branch Design at West Los Angeles Grand Opening

New features like redesigned ATMs, a digital bar where customers can charge their phones and laptops, and automated cash machines streamline many aspects of the branch experience, so staff can focus more on serving and interacting with customers. The design also incorporates environmentally-friendly elements like digital displays to cut down on paper usage, energy efficient lighting, and a water filtration system to reduce the use of plastic bottles.

Grand Opening and Custom Local Mural

OneWest hosted a ribbon-cutting event yesterday for customers, staff and public officials to celebrate and tour the new space. One notable aesthetic feature is a custom mural depicting well-known images of West Los Angeles neighborhood life. The piece is called Sepulveda Crossing, reflecting the location of the branch and the corridor of West Los Angeles. Seven local artists, including lead artist Roger Dolin, and six volunteer bank employees contributed to the 28-foot-long art piece. The event was also catered by Primo Donuts, a recognized neighborhood establishment owned by thirty-year OneWest Bank customer Ralph Primo.

Supporting Financial Literacy across West LA

As part of OneWest's ongoing effort to empower customers to thrive, branch staff will soon introduce customized financial empowerment workshops based on its recently launched Personal Finance Empowered digital education platform offering free, customized modules for consumers of all ages.

"We're passionate about serving the neighborhoods where we live and work," continued Ellison. "And through programs like our financial literacy workshops, we're thrilled to continue our efforts to support consumers across West Los Angeles."

OneWest Bank's West Los Angeles branch is located at 3000 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Olivia Weiss

212-771-9657

Olivia.Weiss@cit.com

SOURCE OneWest Bank