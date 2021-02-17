Onewheel Announces First "Flow State" Brand Ambassadors

Flow State ambassadors and content embody Onewheel's core values of creative expression, a sense of flow, and sharing epic experiences with others. Featured ambassadors include all-world pro-snowboarder Jamie Anderson , viral guitar player and Onewheel rider Chavis Flagg , and high-line walking sensei and adventurer Ryan Robinson . The Flow State ambassador program also features leading personality and X Games host Jack Mitrani , big wave Australian surfer Laura Enever , and professional surfer Monyca Eleogram , who rides her Onewheel around her Maui farm when she's not riding waves.

"Onewheel is so much more than a way to get around," says Future Motion Chief Evangelist Jack Mudd. "This is a movement that people want to be a part of. We're excited to partner with some of the most amazing people on the planet who appreciate that these boards have soul and are excited to contribute to the culture we've created. You won't see scooter brands doing this stuff, and that's the point."

Onewheel's Flow State content series also celebrates and elevates riders who have become rising legends in the rapidly growing Onewheel community. These include hip hop artist and youth activist Javier Starks , who has ridden a record 20,000 miles on Onewheel, Brenden Schurmeier , a wild child from LA and last year's Race For The Rail winner, and Michelin star chef, Jacob Kear , who forages for fresh ingredients in the mountains of Kyoto on his Onewheel.

"Why are we excited to tell these folk's stories?," asks Mudd. "They make the future more rad than they found it and they have a good time in the process. That's what Onewheel is all about and these people are helping to shape this culture and movement."

Onewheel will be rolling out more long form stories, profiles, and content on the new Flow State page —highlighting riders and stories throughout the year.

To learn more about the riders, the Flow State ambassador program, and the accompanying content series, visit www.onewheel.com/pages/flowstate . All photo assets of Flow State ambassadors here .

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel+ XR, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

