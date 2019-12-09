Onewheel Is Opening The Doors To Its First-Ever Brand Store

"The opening of Onewheel's first Pop-up shop marks a tremendous milestone for our brand and an exciting moment for the fun-lovers and experience seekers of Los Angeles," Says Jack Mudd, Chief Evangelist at Onewheel. "Onewheels have brought so much stoke to tens of thousands of people. So many others are excited to get on board but want to see how it rides before they buy—this is an opportunity for them to do that. We are thrilled to set up shop in LA and share an epic experience with folks this Holiday season."

Since launching the new Onewheel Pint, Onewheel adoption has taken off in the LA metro. Both the Pint and more powerful and all-terrain XR will be available for demo and purchase. Patrons will also be able to walk out with a board customized with accessories installed on-site by our technicians.

Onewheel is partnering with notable local brands, including Super 73, Thousand, Juneshine, and Verve Coffee, to curate four days of epic experiences, including food and music.

The Onewheel Pop-up shop is located at 1001 N Broadway, Los Angeles, and will be open Thursday - Saturday from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. Demo's available to people of all skill and experience levels above the age of 14. For more information, visit Onewheel's Facebook event page or follow them on Instagram @Onewheel.

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers across the U.S. and worldwide Onewheel Pint retails for $950 (monthly financing options available as low as $59/month); Onewheel+ XR is available for $1,799. Fenders, high-speed Ultrachargers and other Pint accessories are also available at www.onewheel.com.

PRESS KIT including press-quality images and downloadable video links are available at: www.onewheel.com/presskit.

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel+ XR, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

Press Contacts:

Jack Mudd

jack@onewheel.com

(650) 400-3123

