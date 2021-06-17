Onewheel Nosedive Caused Long Island Man's Death, New Suit Alleges

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new lawsuit filed against Future Motion, Inc. is accusing the company of failing to address potential defects in its Onewheel device that Plaintiffs say are responsible for the death of a Long Island man.

The lawsuit, filed in Santa Cruz County Superior Court in California, says Future Motion should be held liable for alleged defects that render its Onewheel device inherently dangerous. The Onewheel, a self-balancing device often referred to as an electric skateboard, is equipped with a "pushback" feature purportedly designed to alert riders that they're approaching the limitations of the device. However, the suit alleges, potential defects can cause the Onewheel to suddenly shut off, nosedive, and ejects riders from the board.

The suit is the latest of several claims brought by the nationally recognized, Houston-based law firm of Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC over injuries and deaths sustained by Onewheel riders across the country.

Alleged Defects involving Onewheel "Pushback"

According to the lawsuit, the victim had been riding his Onewheel in August 2020 along a flat paved section of a Long Island road when the device allegedly shut off and nosedived, causing him to fly off the board and onto the ground.

The man suffered severe head and brain trauma, as well as "multiple facial fractures, broken ribs, a broken right arm, and a punctured lung caused by his forward ejection from the Onewheel and contact with the pavement," the suit claims. He ultimately succumbed to his brain injuries in September 2020.

In addition to bringing claims of negligence and strict liability for failing to choose a safer alternative design in its Onewheel device, the lawsuit also accuses Future Motion of downplaying risks and allegedly misleading riders into believing the Onewheel was safe, failing to warn consumers, and failing to recall or retrofit the Onewheel.

Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC currently represents victims and families in several civil suits over alleged Onewheel defects. In May 2020, the firm filed a wrongful death and survival action for the family of a Houston man who suffered fatal brain trauma while riding his Onewheel in a neighborhood park. BCH also represents Plaintiffs in pending claims involving the Onewheel XR, including one over the death of a San Diego man and a personal injury lawsuit for a Texas man who suffered severe injuries after his device allegedly shut off and nosedived mid-ride.

