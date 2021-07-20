Onewheel's Race For The Rail World Championships Promises To Be Must-Watch Event

The competition features riders who have earned a shot at the title through the Onewheel Racing League's 3 National Qualifying events. Racers will be placed into brackets and descend off-road trails four at a time, with the two fastest riders advancing to the next round.

"This is the most entertaining sporting event you've never seen, guaranteed," says Future Motion Chief Evangelist Jack Mudd. "Incredible Onewheel riders sending it down ski slopes, jockeying for a share of $20,000 - do yourself a favor and tune in."

Transition Productions will live stream the event, the same team that presents the World Surf League and the Dew Tour. Future Motion has also established a partnership with Fuel TV, the global home of action sports on television, who will re-broadcast the action to over 700 million devices in over 100 countries worldwide.

"Onewheel is one of the fastest-growing sports, and the evolution of this Race is a testament to that. We're incredibly excited to have Fuel TV as a distribution partner to share this incredible event with the world," remarks Mudd.

The top men's and women's finishers will each take home $10,000 in winnings. Fans can fill out a bracket on Onewheel's website starting July 28 for a chance to win $5,000. Find out more information on Race for the Rail and fill out a bracket when available on Onewheel's Race for the Rail webpage .

Event Details

Location: Snowbasin Resort

Snowbasin Resort Event Dates: July 30-31, 2021

Event Time: Racing begins 10am July 30 , open to spectators all weekend

Racing begins , open to spectators all weekend Livestream: Women's Finals - 6pm CMT July 30 | Men's Finals - 6pm CMT July 31

Women's Finals - CMT | Men's Finals - CMT Onewheel Youtube: https://ow.onewheel.com/YouTube

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide. Onewheel Pint retails for $950 and offers riders a range of 6-8 miles with a top speed of 16mph, Onewheel+ XR is available for $1,799 and offers riders a range of 12-18 miles with a top speed of 19mph. Fenders, high-speed Ultrachargers and other Pint accessories are also available at www.onewheel.com .

PRESS KIT including press-quality images and downloadable video links are available at: www.onewheel.com/presskit .

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel+ XR, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

PRESS CONTACT

Garin Fons

TRUE Communications for Onewheel

[email protected]

SOURCE Onewheel

Related Links

http://www.onewheel.com

