OneWorld Community Health Centers to Host Health and Wellness Fair Omaha ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

OMAHA, Neb., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On Saturday, July 29, 2023, OneWorld Community Health Centers, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 17th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event for people of all ages and all sizes. The 2023 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

Rosita Costume Character from Sesame Street®

"OneWorld is proud to partner with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health for a seventh year to bring the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event back to Omaha," Andrea Skolkin, Chief Executive Officer of OneWorld Community Health Centers, said. "We'd like to thank our national sponsors, the Siemens Foundation and the Healthy Americas Foundation, for the opportunity to provide our patient population with important health screenings and wellness information. This event is very special to the local community."

Families will enjoy a day of fun including live music, physical activities for people of all ages, sizes, and abilities; free back to school backpacks; free produce giveaways; free health screenings; COVID-19 tests, vaccines and boosters; and, referrals to community health services. Also, a very special guest appearances will include the Rosita Costume Character from Sesame Street®, who will greet kids (including adults who are kids at heart) and distribute Sesame Street in Communities books and resources to families.

In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health. At this special ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, event you can speak one-to-one with All of Us Research Program partners coming together from throughout Nebraska and become one of the more than 600,000 people who have joined All of Us to date.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support of the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in the City of Omaha," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 1pm to 5pm Location: OneWorld Community Health Center; 4920 S 30th Street, Omaha, NE 68107 Cost: Free!

For the nationwide 2023 ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® schedule please visit, https://www.healthyamericas.org/calendar-get-up-get-moving or call 1-866-783-2645.

