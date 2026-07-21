oneworld Governing Board Elects Luis Gallego as Chairman

Gallego will take over from American Airlines' Robert Isom in September

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Luis Gallego will assume the role of Chairman of the oneworld Governing Board, as voted on by member CEOs. The appointment becomes effective 1 September 2026, enabling a smooth transition from current Chairman Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, whose three-year term as Chairman ends this year.

Luis Gallego

"On behalf of the oneworld Governing Board, we are grateful to Luis for accepting this leadership role at a time when the alliance is thriving, thoughtfully growing, and demonstrating its strength around the world," said Robert Isom. "We will all benefit from the insights and strategic direction Luis brings to our team and I look forward to working with him over the next months on a successful transition."

"It is an honour to take on the role of Chair of oneworld's Board of Governors," said Gallego. "The alliance is making important progress in key areas including loyalty, innovation and sustainability and I look forward to working with Ole, the oneworld management team and the Board to build on that momentum and continue delivering value for members and customers.

On behalf of the Governing Board, I would also like to thank Robert for his leadership over the past three years, including the integration of new members and the continued development of the alliance's partnerships."

"On behalf of oneworld, we thank Robert for his thoughtful leadership and passionate belief in the many ways the alliance contributes meaningful and consistent value to its members," said Ole Orver, chief executive officer of oneworld Alliance. "Personally, he has offered me strong support as I began my new role in late spring and I'm grateful for his wisdom, perspective and friendship."

About oneworld

oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in, boarding, extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com.

Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE oneworld Management Company, Inc