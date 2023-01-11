oneZero appoints Stephen Totten as Director of Quantitative Analysis

Continues oneZero's focus on creating client value through analytics

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephen Totten as Director of Quantitative Analysis. Steve will be responsible for further advancing oneZero's heavy investments in analytics, focusing on solutions for institutional brokers, regional banks, asset managers, PTF's and their EcoSystem Liquidity Partners.

oneZero analytics enable oneZero clients to optimize their use of the oneZero EcoSystem for market access, customer pricing to ensure they meet objectives for serving their client franchise, and risk management strategies to efficiently capture the maximum value from their franchise while staying within their risk tolerances.

Steve joins oneZero after a long tenure at UniCredit where he was Global Head of eFX, responsible for their end to end provision of electronic foreign exchange services to clients, including sales and distribution, pricing and both principal and agency trading. Prior to joining UniCredit, Steve was a Portfolio Manager at Citadel Investment Group, where he was responsible for developing and managing FX and Macro systematic trading strategies, and an Associate on the FX Desk at Morgan Stanley.

Data Insights have always been at the forefront of oneZero's activities. Unlike other aggregators, the full time series quote, trade and configuration information within oneZero is recorded and able to be analyzed either by clients directly through Data Source DNA, by third party Data Analytic Partner Vendors (DAPVs), or through oneZero's own Data Source Insights products. With oneZero Insights, the results of that analysis are available to the clients out of the box along with corresponding recommendations on how to configure their Institutional Hub to achieve their franchise objectives. Insights analytics can be used to create bespoke pricing functions for clients' customers, segment their customer flow, deploy appropriate risk management and hedging strategies, and build suitable liquidity pools for externalized hedges. To this end, oneZero actively works with clients to analyze the results and finds ways to make their business more efficient.

Steve commented: "I am excited to be joining a company that's pushing the boundaries in FX technology. oneZero have long recognized that knowledge that can be gleaned through analytics is fundamental to achieving the objectives of their clients, and have a fantastic Data Source product. I look forward to working on building the next generation of analytics and automated optimization tools for our clients and liquidity providers to further enhance their pricing and risk management."

Phil Weisberg, EVP of Strategic Planning and Partnerships at oneZero commented: "We are thrilled that Steve has joined us at oneZero. At oneZero, we have always looked at aggregation as one part of a holistic ecommerce solution that also includes customer pricing, risk management and the feedback mechanism which analytics provide to enable our clients' business strategy to impact real time decisions.

Steve holds a Master of Engineering from The University of Manchester, an MSc in Finance from Birkbeck, University of London and a Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Mathematics from Columbia University.

In December 2022, oneZero announced that Cboe FX and State Street had joined its EcoSystem, and in September, it was reported that Invast Global selected oneZero as their core technology provider for their Multi-asset Prime Services business. In August, it was revealed that oneZero made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies , and in July, oneZero was named Best Liquidity Aggregator in FX Markets' e-FX Awards 2022 .

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

For more information, please contact:

Talia Geberovich

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems