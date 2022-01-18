oneZero Continues to Bolster Institutional Team With Key Hires

Indu Maheshwari commented: "I am excited to help liquidity providers benefit from access to the over 200 brokers that are in the oneZero distribution network through shared and tailored streams, with sweepable, full amount and bespoke streams supported."

Kevin has extensive expertise in FX and FXPB Product Management. At Bank of America, Kevin headed FXPB Product VP, responsible for FX and FXPB projects including designing the FXPB UI. Prior to that, Kevin served as VP of FXPB Global Client Service Desk Manager at Lehman Brothers starting the multi-product desk from scratch. More recently, Kevin held the role of Director in Relationship Trading (buy-side) at FXall for LSEG/Refinitiv, responsible for FXall's RFQ and RFS venues.

"I am looking forward to progressing oneZero's credit offerings and improving the trading user interface which enables users to organize their liquidity, execute trades, and manage their risk positions," commented Kevin Verardi.

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero: "We are delighted to welcome Indu and Kevin, whose knowledge will help to establish our products as we continue to break new ground with solutions for institutional clients and liquidity providers."

The news of Indu and Kevin's appointments comes a month after Jim Sullivan was announced as the company's General Counsel. oneZero has invested heavily in its institutional business over the past year in both personnel and product development with the launch of analytics that help clients evaluate the impact of last look, and oneZero's Algorithmic Pricing Module, both of which work alongside oneZero's Institutional Hub.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution.

For more information, please contact:

Talia Geberovich

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems