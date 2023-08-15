oneZero makes Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. has revealed that oneZero Financial Systems, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, is on its Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. The Inc 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Inc. 5000

The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero commented: "oneZero has endeavored to take a technology driven approach to delivering innovation in financial software. Jesse and I have again been humbled that our team's commitment to delivering client focused solutions for capital markets technology has led oneZero to achieving this distinction. We will keep innovating, working in partnership with our clients and partners to deliver intelligent performance driven technology solutions for the trading industry. We will do this by continuing to build on oneZero's foundations since day one: market-neutral, robust and scalable solutions designed to deliver value to clients. We thank all those that continue to support us on this journey."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future," commented Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

oneZero was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2009 to serve the multi-asset trading community. Starting with foreign exchange, the founders of oneZero brought their technological background to the business, developing and executing technology that could scale with the growth of the FX market. Today, oneZero works with hundreds of brokers, banks and buy side market participants globally, including some of the largest financial institutions in the world. They rely on oneZero to provide multi-asset class enterprise trading technology that allows them to provide better services to their customers.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.onezero.com .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

