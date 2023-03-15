oneZero Named a Best Place to Work

Receives another award voted on by staff

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded oneZero Financial Systems a Best Places to Work award for 2023. The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

Best Place to Work 2023

"oneZero's Co-Founder Jesse Johnson and I are humbled to be acknowledged again in a process driven by our staff, whom we regard as our wider family. While the recent acknowledgement in The Boston Globe's Top Place to Work showcases a local acknowledgment we hold dear, this award is international, which means staff across our global offices find oneZero a great place to work as well. As the company has grown, we have made a conscious effort to distill a fun and engaging culture globally, as we believe this is fundamental to building a successful enterprise," commented Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder.

"We want our staff globally to work in the way that best suits them, whether that's 100% remote, 100% in the office or hybrid. Plus we want our staff to engage on a personal level and as such we devote a lot of attention to a varied program of social activities, virtually and in-person, bringing the whole oneZero community together," continued Andrew Ralich.

"Congratulations to oneZero for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "This clearly was the most challenging year for many companies and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."

2023 is already proving to be a busy year for oneZero, having been awarded Best Connectivity Provider MEA, in addition to Best Trading Solution for FX Markets in the TradingTech Insights Europe Awards. Last year, oneZero was named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, and made the Inc 5000, the prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information about oneZero and our career opportunities, visit: https://www.onezero.com/careers/.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Talia Geberovich

oneZero

[email protected]

Maria Jimenez

Business Intelligence Group

+1 (909) 529-2737

[email protected]

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems