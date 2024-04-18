oneZero partners with New Change FX to boost client trading performance

Clients gain access to additional robust, independent FX reference data within oneZero's Data Source

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced the integration of New Change FX benchmark data feeds into oneZero's suite of analytics in Data Source. The addition of this new stream of high quality, independent FX reference data will enable clients to further enhance their trading performance, by providing the option for clients to utilize the New Change FX reference data in reporting.

New Change FX

New Change FX is a leading provider of continuous, officially regulated benchmark FX rates that are constructed by aggregating data from the entire global market. New Change FX is independent of liquidity providers and venues and has been authorized since 2018 as a benchmark administrator by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero, commented: "As a technology provider committed to market neutrality, our primary goal is to empower clients with transparency throughout the entire trade lifecycle. Since 2009, we have advanced our position as an industry leader by establishing a liquidity-neutral EcoSystem for our clients. Today's integration with New Change FX exemplifies how our adaptable data framework further enables clients to seamlessly access value-added services within our network of data partners. We are committed to continuing to build in new capabilities alongside the industry leading data and analytics capabilities that have been developed within oneZero's Data Source product."

Paul Lambert, CEO, New Change FX commented: "oneZero provides clients with extremely powerful analytics via Data Source Insights, and the addition of New Change FX's benchmark data takes that to a new level. FX analytics are proving increasingly important for liquidity management and at New Change FX we share oneZero's view that independent data is key to objective price measurement and improved trading outcomes."

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

About New Change FX

New Change FX is an independent company dedicated to the measurement of foreign exchange pricing to deliver transparency and eliminate costs. New Change FX calculates independent benchmark rates which are published in real-time and used to support live trading processes. NCFX do not offer market access, trading or brokerage services and therefore users cannot directly influence the NCFX Benchmark calculation process.

To find out more please visit www.newchangefx.com.

