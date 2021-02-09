oneZero Unveils Institutional Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today revealed their Institutional Hub designed to put institutional brokers, prime of prime providers and banks in control of their trading. The Institutional Hub adds to oneZero's suite of Hubs that also includes Retail Broker Hub and Liquidity Provider Hub, solving the specific needs of each audience.

oneZero's Institutional Hub allows clients to define all trading criteria with advanced aggregation, price formation, customized distribution, risk management and systematic hedging. Comprehensive price formation capabilities are used in conjunction with intelligence gained from Insights that allow institutional brokers and banks to analyze their liquidity provider performance and client trading behavior.

Together with the Institutional Hub, the oneZero platform also includes EcoSystem for market access and cloud-based Data Source for business intelligence. oneZero empowers Institutional Hub clients to facilitate bilateral relationships between their customers and their liquidity sources. This is strengthened by the stored quote and trade data that is transformed into analytics that enable informed strategies.

oneZero's Software as a Service offering allows clients to get to market quickly, as it is coupled with EcoSystem's connectivity. The technology is proven to be extremely robust, routing billions of quotes daily. With over 100 staff, oneZero offers a follow-the-sun support model, with a global operations team based in Asia, Europe and the United States that provides customer support 24/5.5 to clients in their own time zone. In addition, oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001.

oneZero was founded in 2009 with its roots in building low-latency trading infrastructures, and has more recently invested in highly sophisticated human workflows, which can be seen in the Institutional Hub user interface.

"The Institutional Hub user interface gives control back to the trader, presenting them with a simplistic way of executing complicated workflows. Clients can compare full amount trades with sweepable and bespoke streams," commented Uri Lerman, oneZero's Segment Manager - Wholesale Brokers.

oneZero recently announced the appointment of Stuart Brock as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe , as the company continues to bolster their institutional offering and European footprint.

In 2019, private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners invested in the firm and FX industry veteran Phil Weisberg was named EVP of Strategic Planning and Partnerships. In 2020, David Quinlan , previously Executive Managing Director at Eze Software, joined the Board of Directors.

About oneZero

oneZero has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - that together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to thrive in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. www.onezero.com

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems

Related Links

https://www.onezero.com

