ONF Debuts Cloud Native Platform for Mobile Core at MWC Americas

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the ONF announced new CORD-based mobile core technologies for demonstration at MWC Americas, happening Sept. 12-15, in Los Angeles.

Carriers see great promise in migrating to cloud-native applications to build massively scalable next-generation 5G networks. To pursue this vision, the ONF community has worked together to deliver the first cloud-native open source mobile platform. The entire CORD platform has been migrated to Kubernetes, and M-CORD has been significantly enhanced to fully containerizing the mobile core to enable automated scaling and provisioning. These cloud-native platform enhancements have been fully integrated with the breadth of M-CORD's other leading mobile innovations to deliver the industry's most advanced open source platform for mobile.

"Our goal at the ONF is to continue the strong momentum of M-CORD to further our mission of helping service providers leverage open source and white boxes for their next-generation networks. By trailblazing with the addition of new cloud-native capabilities, the ONF community is demonstrating how containers can further lower operational costs and streamline the deployment and management of network functions," said Guru Parulkar, executive director of the ONF.

Key M-CORD Demo Features:

Automated, policy-based EPC scale-out/scale-in with automated user migration

Programmable P4 Fabric with VNF offloading (S/PGW user plane running in the fabric)

ONAP integration for RAN and EPC service design and policy enforcement

Telemetry and Analytics managing video service QoE

Virtualized RAN

RAN and Core slicing

The fully integrated M-CORD demo to be demonstrated live at the ONF Booth, found in the South Hall #S.2356.

About the Open Networking Foundation:



The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) is an operator led consortium spearheading disruptive network transformation. Now the recognized leader for open source solutions for operators, the ONF first launched in 2011 as the standard bearer for Software Defined Networking (SDN). Led by its operator partners AT&T, China Unicom, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, Google, NTT Group and Turk Telekom, the ONF is driving vast transformation across the operator space. For further information visit http://www.opennetworking.org

