OnGo Alliance Reports Breakthrough Year for CBRS with Successful CBRS 2.0 Implementation and Record Deployments

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The OnGo Alliance reports that 2024 marked a significant year for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), highlighted by the successful implementation of CBRS 2.0 and widespread industry adoption. The CBRS ecosystem achieved remarkable growth in 2024:

More than 400,000 CBRS devices (CBSDs) deployed nationwide

Over 1000 CBRS Operators

Over 960 FCC-authorized end-user devices

Established presence across aviation, manufacturing, broadcasting, and education sectors

The technology's maturation has been particularly evident in its expanding role in business-critical operations, from manufacturing automation to airport security systems. This growth demonstrates CBRS's evolution from an emerging technology to an essential component of modern wireless infrastructure. "The successful rollout of CBRS 2.0 during 2024 is reshaping how industries deploy private wireless networks," said Dr. Preston Marshall, Chairman of the OnGo Alliance and Director of Wireless Standards and Policy at Google. "The enhanced framework has delivered the carrier-grade reliability that business-critical operations demand while maintaining the cost-effectiveness and flexibility that made CBRS attractive from the start."

Key CBRS 2.0 Enhancements

Reduced protection zones around military radar sites, with indoor deployments below 6 meters now exempt from preemption in 97% of the country

Extended network operation time of up to 24 hours without SAS reauthorization

New GAA coexistence framework for improved spectrum sharing

Industry Impact and Adoption

This year, the aviation sector has become a notable adopter of CBRS technology. For example, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport's implementation demonstrated the potential to reduce monthly mobile network operator bills by up to 50%, highlighting the significant cost benefits and operational improvements CBRS can provide. Industry engagement remained strong throughout 2024, with two major OnGo Alliance gatherings bringing together representatives from over 125 member companies and partners, including technology suppliers, enterprises, system integrators, and managed service providers. The fall event in Dallas highlighted that CBRS 2.0 implementation resulted in an 85% reduction in service interruptions due to Department of Defense activity, marking a significant improvement in service reliability.

The OnGo Alliance is excited to build on the positive momentum driving adoption among wireless broadband providers, mobile network operators, enterprises, and other stakeholders. With the FCC transitioning to Brandon Carr's leadership, we are optimistic about continuing this progress by fostering innovation, expanding access to private wireless networks, and advancing CBRS adoption to address the growing connectivity needs of industries and communities nationwide.

