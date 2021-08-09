Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical Supplies, Market Valuation to Reach US$ 155 Bn by 2029 - TMR Insights

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Packaging Market: Overview

The packaging of medical devices and pharmaceuticals has to meet strict regulations. Thus, healthcare packaging companies strive to adhere to all the guidelines, and offer unique and user-friendly packaging.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, massive vaccination programs are triggering the demand to develop rapid-response packaging solutions. Manufacturers in the healthcare packaging market are working at break-neck speeds to amplify the production of tubs, trays, lids, and inserts that aid in the distribution of coronavirus testing and vaccine kits. The safe and fast transport of medical supplies without damage are also critical for healthcare packaging manufacturers.

Moreover, efforts to accelerate the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine vials is a key objective of manufacturers in the healthcare packaging market.

Furthermore, growth of the pharmaceutical industry and high demand for medical supplies and drugs are likely to create a positive impact on the healthcare packaging market, which is projected expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 -2029.

Healthcare Packaging Market – Key Findings of Report

Continued Packaging Innovations, R&D for Child-resistant Packaging to Spur Growth

Despite disruptions in several business aspects related to COVID-19, companies in the healthcare packaging market are striving for packaging innovations. The R&D activities for child-resistant and senior-friendly packaging solutions that are currently commonly not available is the prime focus of manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the healthcare packaging market. The increased availability of on-the-go easy-to-use and anti-counterfeiting solutions to improve the functionality of packaging is also a key factor for product manufacturers.

In addition, companies in the healthcare packaging market are also engaged in customizable shapes and designs of thermoformed packaging, which is gaining acceptance as a cost-effective pharmaceutical packaging solution.

Improved Product Performance, Ability to Withstand Shock Focus of Product Manufacturers

The high demand for packaging of medical supplies and pharmaceutical products is one the key aspects supporting the growth of the healthcare packaging market. In order to strengthen the demand, protection of contents from shock, puncture, temperature fluctuations, and bursting is a key area of concern for the stakeholders in the healthcare packaging market. Such innovations in packaging will allow the products to withstand the impact of shipping, transportation, and handling during the entire dispatch cycle.

Furthermore, the increasing availability of packaging designs that enable better patient compliance for a line of treatment, and ultimately improving medical outcomes are significant growth indicators in the healthcare packaging market. Prior to this, to attain such goals, practices of intense regulatory scrutiny and material usage requirements that govern the healthcare packaging sector were established.

In addition, more convenient, easy to use disposable packaging solutions are being introduced in the healthcare packaging market. This has emphasized in the shift in focus on smart and sustainable packaging, which, in turn, minimizes waste and helps establish a circular economy.

Emergence of Track & Trace Technology Enables Healthcare Institutions to Monitor Distribution Loopholes

Consistent technological advancements and innovations in packaging of biologics and diagnostic products in the healthcare sector are driving the need of reliable packaging solutions for these highly priced products. These packaging solutions involve novel materials, upgraded delivery mechanisms, and technology driven solutions.

Meanwhile, for administrators of healthcare institutions, secure end-to-end supply chains are imperative right from ordering to distribution and prescription management. Thus, technology-driven packaging solutions extend confidence to healthcare administrators against manufacturing and distribution risks. Such practices are favorable for the healthcare packaging market.

Healthcare Packaging Market – Growth Drivers

High susceptibility of geriatric population and individuals aged 65 years & above to medical conditions is fueling the growth of the healthcare packaging market

Consistent innovations coupled with adoption of technology for secure end-to-end supply chains expands growth avenues for the healthcare packaging market

Healthcare Packaging Market – Key Players

Some of the top players having presence in the healthcare packaging market are:

Honeywell International

Westrock Company

Berry Global Inc.

3M Company

Company Ball Corporation

Mondi Group

Global Healthcare Packaging Market Structure

Healthcare Packaging Market by Packaging Format

Flexible Packaging

Bags & Pouches



Envelopes



Tubes



Sachets

Rigid Packaging

Trays



Boxes & Folding Cartons



Clamshells



Blisters



Bottles & Jars



Containers



Aerosol Cans



Ampoules & Vials

Healthcare Packaging Market by Material Type

Plastic

Polyethylene



HDPE





LDPE





LLDPE



Polypropylene



PET



Polystyrene



Polyvinyl Chloride



Polyamide/EVOH



Polyurethanes



Other Plastics

Metal

Aluminum



Tin

Glass

Paper & Paper Board

Healthcare Packaging Market by End Use

Pharma & Biological

Medical Supply

Gloves



Scissors



Syringe & needles



Surgical Tapes



Others

Medical Equipment

Surgical



Therapeutic



Diagnostic

Healthcare Packaging Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Nasal Spray Packaging Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-nasal-spray-packaging-market.html

