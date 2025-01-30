ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cassava

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Cassava To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA) and reminds investors of the February 10, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Cassava's leading drug candidate, simufilam. Defendants' statements included, among other things, clear confidence in simufilam's ability to treat Alzheimer's Disease. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true capabilities of Cassava's drugs; notably, that Company simply did not have a drug that was capable of abating the progression of Alzheimer's Disease. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Cassava's securities at artificially inflated prices. On November 25, 2024, Cassava released topline results for the first of its two ongoing Phase 3 studies on simufilam, the "ReThink-ALZ" study. The results indicated that simufilam failed to meet each of the pre-specified primary, secondary, and exploratory endpoints; in sum, simufilam failed to outperform the placebo.

Following this news, the price of Cassava's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $26.48 per share on November 22, 2024, Cassava's stock price fell to $4.30 per share on November 25, 2024, a decline of about 83.76% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Cassava's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

