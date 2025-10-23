Onicorns and Tax Hive Announce Alliance for Private Investment and Tax Optimization

The Two-Pronged Solution: Maximizing Investment Returns and Minimizing Tax Liabilities.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onicorns and Kevin O'Leary's Tax Hive today announced a strategic alliance to deliver unified private investment and tax optimization strategies, creating a singular solution for clients seeking both significant wealth growth and superior tax efficiency.

The powerful alliance seamlessly integrates Onicorns' expertise in sourcing and structuring lucrative private market deals with Tax Hive's proven methodology for minimizing tax liabilities. This partnership directly addresses clients' two greatest financial challenges: maximizing investment growth and ensuring tax preservation.

"Our mission at Onicorns is to democratize access to unique investment opportunities," said Tara A Jey (Tharini Jeyaprakash), Investor Relations at Onicorns. "We are honored to partner with Kevin O'Leary's Tax Hive. It allows us to not only help our clients grow their wealth significantly but also to ensure they preserve it through intelligent tax strategies."

Well-known entrepreneur and TV personality Kevin O'Leary previously commented on his investment in Tax Hive: "I am excited to partner and invest in Tax Hive. It has been, after all, my use of professionals who understand the tax code, the opportunities, that has been a key factor to my business growth and success."

Onicorns highlights its track record in Pre-IPO investing and its focus on risk mitigation via due diligence. The firm's recent achievements include:

Exceptional Returns: Delivering returns such as 500% profit in five months from ' X ' (formerly Twitter) and 300% profit in ten months each from xAI and OpenAI . Visit www.onicorns.com to learn about returns from other recent investments.

Tara emphasized that Onicorns mitigates the high risks of private investments through a clear investment thesis. They're Executive Producers for the upcoming film that is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 which serves as a prime example of their structured approach:

100% Bonus Depreciation Tax Benefit.

Compelling offers from top distributors, allowing for returns in multiples in a few short months ensuring a clear exit strategy.

"At Onicorns, 'Integrity', 'Investor returns' & 'Innovate' are the 'I's we prioritize," added Tara.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in establishing an integrated, full-service wealth optimization solution. It highlights the companies' commitment to helping clients navigate the complex and often opaque financial landscape with a unified strategy.

For more information or to schedule a Discovery Call, visit www.onicorns.com.

About Onicorns

Onicorns is a private investments and tax strategy company dedicated to providing exclusive access to top-tier private market opportunities and sophisticated tax planning solutions that function both as tax savings mechanisms and powerful investment instruments.

About Tax Hive

Tax Hive is a source for tax consulting, tax preparation, bookkeeping, audit response, and entity formation. They believe in forward taxation planning and give their clients access to licensed, experienced tax professionals on a year-round basis to help businesses be more strategic and profitable.

