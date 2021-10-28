Onion Global Enhances Collaboration with MOOKLOOK and Schiff in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it will enhance its collaboration with MOOKLOOK, a leading Japanese skin care brand, and Schiff, a leading manufacturer of dietary supplement in the USA, and its sub brands Move Free, MegaRed, Airborne and Digestive Advantage by becoming their authorized distributor in China. Under this collaboration, Onion Global will provide both brands with a full range of brand management services in China, including brand positioning, marketing, and new sales channel establishment across Onion Global's O'Mall platform and other cross-border platforms.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder and CEO of Onion Global, commented, "These collaborations are yet another testament to the recognition that we receive amongst our global brand partners for our well-established upstream supply chain network, diversified sales channels, and precision marketing capabilities. These strengths, combined with our key downstream operating competences allows us to be a select partner for global brands coming to China."

"MOOKLOOK and Schiff recognized the value of our brand incubation capabilities, thereby deepening their collaboration with us to manage their product lines in China," Mr. Li continued. "Our latest strategy is to unite "Technology, Health and People", as we believe people's focus on health will continue to be a major trend, and superior product technology will help us build stronger barriers from market competition. These factors will be the focus of our future R&D and incubation of products, as we continue to increase our consumer base by leveraging our omni-channel and vertical content dissemination marketing. The healthcare and beauty industry have been an increasingly popular trend within the younger generation in recent years, hence, we are specifically targeting the opportunities in this blue ocean market. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our partnerships with other leading high-tech brands to accelerate our penetration into the new big healthcare and beauty consumption sector and help overseas brands expand their presence in China."

MOOKLOOK's product lines are innovated and created by the Science and Technology Research Institute of Skin Care, which is ranked top 3 in Japan for its advanced anti-aging beauty technology. Schiff is known as one of the most trustworthy and recognized nutrition and healthcare brands in the USA by balancing nature and science while nourishing and improving life and health.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offering an integrated solution to develop, market and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

SOURCE Onion Global Limited

