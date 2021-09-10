Onion Global Reaches RMB222 million in GMV for the first three days during the 2021 Beauty Carnival Shopping Festival

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that its 2021 Beauty Carnival shopping festival achieved another milestone and generated a total of Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") settled on all of the Company's e-commerce and offline channels of RMB222 million during the first three-days. Known as "China's Black Friday", the Beauty Carnival is one of Onion Global's key shopping festivals for global brands in China. The success of this festival is a key engine driving the revenue of the Group bringing together hundreds of thousands of consumers. This year's event saw 4,239 brands participating, of which 28 are private label brands. The Beauty Carnival started on September 8, 2021 and will end on September 16, 2021.

Highlights from the 2021 Beauty Carnival shopping festival

The total GMV generated during the first three days was RMB222 million , and the total number of orders was over 440 thousand.

, and the total number of orders was over 440 thousand. 4,239 brands participated in Beauty Carnival this year, of which 28 are private label brands.

The GMV generated from private label brands was RMB1.9 million .

. O'Mall platform sourced more than 450 thousand SKUs from 34 countries/regions during the first three days of the Beauty Carnival this year.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder and CEO of Onion Global, commented, "'Crush On a New Life' is the theme of our Beauty Carnival shopping festival this year, and as we continue to grow the event it has increasingly become seen as China's version of a 'Black Friday' shopping festival. We also offer the most favorable prices to attract more consumers and increase our user engagement. Finally, we are differentiated from other platforms as we can enable our KOCs to interact with their fans and introduce new brands to consumers by telling the essence of their brand stories live. As we move forward, we are reviewing potential opportunities to invest in and develop operational capabilities in the virtual shopping space, which will further enhance our ability to provide users with new and comprehensive shopping experience. With the rapid development of telecommunication technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and advanced reality (AR), we believe that the mode of consumption will gradually transition towards the virtual world in the form of VR and AR, as users continue to seek fresh shopping experiences in the future."

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offering an integrated solution to develop, market and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

