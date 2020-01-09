Oniracom Partners With Jack Johnson to Curb Plastic Pollution in Music Industry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oniracom – marketing and technology partner of Sony, Disney, Universal, Warner, Sonos, Deckers, and a host of startups and nonprofits – is proud to announce initial results of its partnership in BYOBottle – an initiative led by multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson to significantly reduce plastic pollution in the music industry.

Jack Johnson promotes reusable pint cups at a Santa Barbara Bowl show.

The collaborative BYOBottle Campaign encourages artists to travel with reusable water bottles and include green rider language. Venues, festivals, and promoters commit to providing water refill stations for artists and fans. The campaign is modeled after Green Music Australia's BYOBottle, which helped Caloundra Music Festival eliminate 60,000 plastic bottles annually with refill stations.

After an Earth Day kickoff, the BYOBottle Campaign signed on over 200 artists – including Maroon 5, P!nk, Wilco, Ben Harper, Empire of the Sun, SWMRS, Flume, CHVRCHES and The Lumineers – as well as 30 venues and festivals; 50 non-profit and business partners; and 800 fans, creating a social media reach of nearly five million.

Oniracom is a web, social, and technology partner on the project, amplifying the BYOBottle commitment to artists and venues globally.

"Our friends at Oniracom supported our planning team with a successful global launch of the BYOBottle campaign," stated Jack Johnson. "From the creation of a new website to our ongoing reach on social media, their knowledge helped us leverage technology to reach a huge audience around the world and to engage people to take action for the environment."

"BYOBottle is another example of the Johnson's mission, which we take to heart in all of our work: an individual action, multiplied by millions, creates global change," commented Jacob Tell, Oniracom CEO and Creative Lead. "We're excited to see how our latest Actionable Intelligence™ work can further amplify the impact of sustainability and social-good programs like these by leveraging big data and leading-edge market research."

Jack Johnson's agency of record since 2001, Oniracom helped bring Johnson's many initiatives alive to benefit environmental and humanitarian concerns. In addition to developing and maintaining JackJohnsonMusic.com, they developed websites that integrated real-time social media engagement at live events for Kokua Hawaii Foundation, Kokua Festival, Plastic Free Hawaii, Johnson Ohana Foundation, All At Once , and now BYOBottle. Oniracom is also a marketing partner of two sustainability-focused hometown venues, the Santa Barbara Bowl and the Lobero Theatre, which both developed reusable pint cup programs and comprehensive greening plans.

Lead organizations that launched the BYOBottle campaign include the Jack Johnson team, Green Music Australia, REVERB, EFFECT Partners, Plastic Pollution Coalition, Live Nation, AEG, C3 Presents, Partisan Arts, Fresh & Clean, and Synergy Global Entertainment.

About Oniracom: Oniracom creates innovative marketing solutions backed by a proprietary big-data analysis system – Actionable Intelligence™ – that allows for informed decision making, effective strategy, and clear plans to accelerate growth. Learn more at Oniracom.com.

