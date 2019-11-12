Onirikka Fine Jewelry Launches Its 18K Gold Frog Jewelry Collection

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onirikka Fine Jewelry believes in individuality and they achieve that with their line of gold frog jewelry. Made from 18K gold, the jewelry crafted by Onirikka is outstanding in quality and design. Created by a jewelry designer and artist who grew up surrounded by vivid nature, the frog collection at Onirikka Fine Jewelry is eye-catching. The use of bold colors and contrast makes the gold frog jewelry they sell more than just an accessory but also a conversation starter.

Onirikka made their gold frog jewelry with a bold jewelry lover in mind. The style of their frog bracelets is for someone that needs elegant accessories but prefers a little added pizazz. Their frog bracelets and necklaces are simple, dainty and contemporary without compromising classic tastes.

Shop the gold frog jewelry line at Onirikka Fine Jewelry

or contact onirikkajewelry@gmail.com for more information.

Affectionately called the Leap collection, Onirikka's gold frog jewelry line has something for everyone. Frog charm bracelets are available for those that like to wear their bling on their arm. All of their gold frog jewelry is made from high-quality gold and gemstones.

https://www.onirikka.com/collections/leap-collection/products/frog-bracelet

https://www.onirikka.com/collections/leap-collection/products/frog-bracelet-with-diamond-dots

https://www.onirikka.com/collections/leap-collection/products/frog-bracelet-with-heart-charm

To turn the beauty of nature and frogs in nature into a gold frog jewelry collection, Onirikka designers use meticulously sourced fine gemstones set with 18K gold. Tasteful use of color and enamel contributes to a piece of jewelry that serves as a reminder to everyone who wears it. The gold frog jewelry line created was intended to remind the wearer that taking a leap of faith is worthwhile.

Inspiring personal empowerment with frog bracelets

Using clean lines and captivating colors to create a bold frog bracelet was part of the artist's vision. In many cultures, the frog is a symbol of life and fertility. The hope is that those who wear it are reminded of how powerful they are. The Leap Collection at Onirikka Fine Jewelry consists of more than frog bracelets. The gold frog jewelry line also includes frog cufflinks, necklaces and earrings. Enamel pins and colorful frog rings are also available with the same bold style of the other gold frog jewelry in the Leap Collection. They are made from 18K gold and gemstones. The Leap collection of gold frog jewelry at Onirikka is unrivaled in its lines, symmetry and bold use of color.

To shop quality gold frog jewelry or Onirikka's other collections, shoppers can visit their online store or email for inquiries.

