Onit Announces Generative AI-Powered Virtual Legal Operations Assistant for In-house Counsel

News provided by

Onit, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Onit Catalyst AI technology within the OnitX platform boosts productivity and sharpens the decision-making of corporate legal teams.

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, the leading provider of legal workflow solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Operations within OnitX, a workflow automation platform for sophisticated, legal-related business processes. Legal professionals can now use natural language chat to access a new, powerful level of intelligence enabled by generative AI that simplifies and automates everyday legal tasks from within their most-used productivity software — Microsoft Outlook.

"The continuous and rising demand on legal teams as the protector of the business has brought significant challenges for operational scalability.  Our objective with Onit Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Operations was simple —leverage the strength of generative AI to make relevant information easily accessible so the best action can be taken quickly," said Mary Fuzat, Onit Senior Vice President of Product. "With Catalyst Virtual Assistant, the power of insights from the OnitX platform is brought right to a user's desktop in Microsoft Outlook."

The OnitX plugin for Microsoft Outlook has been enhanced with Catalyst Virtual Assistant to serve as a "bridge" to the new generative AI capability now built into OnitX. Users can more easily collaborate with workflows that provide compliance and control over legal processes, access information stored across different OnitX applications, and minimize time spent on mundane tasks.

The Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Ops empowers users to:

  • Automatically populate legal service and contract requests.
  • Instantly surface related matters, contracts, and legal service requests.
  • Answer questions based on legal service request, matter, and contract data stored within the OnitX platform using natural language chat.
  • Rapidly draft follow-up emails and review/summarize in the context of your legal matters and requests.
  • Translate different languages to support your global business.

The combination of the proven OnitX platform that has hosted hundreds of workflow automation apps and Onit's deep legal expertise, as represented by the millions of legal interactions processed annually, 3,000+ customers, and $47B of legal spend data, is unique in the legal technology landscape. As a result, OnitX provides corporate legal leaders with a distinct means to boost productivity, ensure better decisions and outcomes, and provide intuitive access to the latest technologies that are practical and enterprise-grade. 

"We initially introduced the Onit Catalyst Virtual Assistant last fall to serve as a digital contract paralegal that reviews and edits contracts on Legal's behalf," said Nick Whitehouse, Managing Director of Onit's AI Center of Excellence. "The Onit Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Ops is the continuation of our strategy to build meaningful AI into workflows – automating a huge number of legal tasks and scaling knowledge across legal organizations in a controlled and impactful way. These virtual assistants demonstrate how the OnitX platform is at the forefront of this new era of AI-augmented work."

Learn more about the Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Operations between January 30February 1 at Legalweek New York 2024, where the company will offer live demonstrations of all its enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management, and business process automation solutions.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com.

SOURCE Onit, Inc.

Also from this source

Onit Names Michael Farlekas as Chief Executive Officer

Onit Names Michael Farlekas as Chief Executive Officer

Onit, Inc. announced that longtime software executive Michael Farlekas will join the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024....
Onit Names Michael Farlekas as Chief Executive Officer

Onit Names Michael Farlekas as Chief Executive Officer

Onit, Inc. announced that longtime software executive Michael Farlekas will join the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.