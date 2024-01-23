Onit Announces Generative AI-Powered Virtual Legal Operations Assistant for In-house Counsel

Onit Catalyst AI technology within the OnitX platform boosts productivity and sharpens the decision-making of corporate legal teams.

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, the leading provider of legal workflow solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Operations within OnitX, a workflow automation platform for sophisticated, legal-related business processes. Legal professionals can now use natural language chat to access a new, powerful level of intelligence enabled by generative AI that simplifies and automates everyday legal tasks from within their most-used productivity software — Microsoft Outlook.

"The continuous and rising demand on legal teams as the protector of the business has brought significant challenges for operational scalability. Our objective with Onit Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Operations was simple —leverage the strength of generative AI to make relevant information easily accessible so the best action can be taken quickly," said Mary Fuzat, Onit Senior Vice President of Product. "With Catalyst Virtual Assistant, the power of insights from the OnitX platform is brought right to a user's desktop in Microsoft Outlook."

The OnitX plugin for Microsoft Outlook has been enhanced with Catalyst Virtual Assistant to serve as a "bridge" to the new generative AI capability now built into OnitX. Users can more easily collaborate with workflows that provide compliance and control over legal processes, access information stored across different OnitX applications, and minimize time spent on mundane tasks.

The Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Ops empowers users to:

Automatically populate legal service and contract requests.

Instantly surface related matters, contracts, and legal service requests.

Answer questions based on legal service request, matter, and contract data stored within the OnitX platform using natural language chat.

Rapidly draft follow-up emails and review/summarize in the context of your legal matters and requests.

Translate different languages to support your global business.

The combination of the proven OnitX platform that has hosted hundreds of workflow automation apps and Onit's deep legal expertise, as represented by the millions of legal interactions processed annually, 3,000+ customers, and $47B of legal spend data, is unique in the legal technology landscape. As a result, OnitX provides corporate legal leaders with a distinct means to boost productivity, ensure better decisions and outcomes, and provide intuitive access to the latest technologies that are practical and enterprise-grade.

"We initially introduced the Onit Catalyst Virtual Assistant last fall to serve as a digital contract paralegal that reviews and edits contracts on Legal's behalf," said Nick Whitehouse, Managing Director of Onit's AI Center of Excellence. "The Onit Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Ops is the continuation of our strategy to build meaningful AI into workflows – automating a huge number of legal tasks and scaling knowledge across legal organizations in a controlled and impactful way. These virtual assistants demonstrate how the OnitX platform is at the forefront of this new era of AI-augmented work."

Learn more about the Catalyst Virtual Assistant for Legal Operations between January 30 – February 1 at Legalweek New York 2024, where the company will offer live demonstrations of all its enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management, and business process automation solutions.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com.

