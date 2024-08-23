Onit Announces updates for Enhanced Collaboration between Legal Service Providers and Corporations

Groundbreaking Feature Adds Status Sharing and Management, Permissions Control, Notification System to SimpleLegal

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Onit, the leader in software solutions for legal operations teams, announced a new feature for matter and spend management that will continue to transform how in-house legal teams work with their service providers.

Shared Matter Updates, a new feature in SimpleLegal, centralizes communication and ensures all stakeholders remain current on the status of legal matters throughout the matter's lifecycle.

"We're proud of the success of the initial phase of our groundbreaking vendor collaboration has had in helping establish clear communication and efficient collaboration between in-house vendors and outside counsel," says Shri Iyer, SVP of Product Management and Design. "With the introduction of bidirectional Matter Updates with outside counsel, we're taking this to a new level by centralizing communication within our platform. This ensures that all matter updates are stored securely and remain accessible, preserving historical information and guaranteeing continuity."

Enhanced bidirectional vendor collaboration offers three key capabilities to improve and expand your collaboration efforts:

Status sharing and management : Enhance real-time communication to update and manage the status of legal matters

: Enhance real-time communication to update and manage the status of legal matters Permissions control : Tailor who can see and update the status of matters

: Tailor who can see and update the status of matters Notification system: Maintain a single source of truth about the latest status of matters, with visibility into in-house and outside counsel conversations

"Rapid collaboration and communication are the foundations for success in the fast-paced modern legal environment," Iyer says. "With vendor collaboration's new features, in-house teams and outside counsel have the powerful and secure real-time tools they need to collaborate and communicate with speed."

Matter Updates is available today for all SimpleLegal customers with a matter management plan.

To learn more about Matter Updates and vendor collaboration with SimpleLegal, request a demo or learn more on the blog.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader in AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management, and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com.

Onit product brands are OnitX, SimpleLegal, ContractWorks, ReadySign, BusyLamp, and SecureDocs.

SOURCE Onit, Inc.