Onit Appoints Chief AI Officer to Extend Leadership of Next-Generation Legal AI Innovation

The appointment further accelerates Onit's success in building AI solutions for the world's best companies

HOUSTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, a global leader of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for the legal industry, today announced the promotion of Nick Whitehouse to Chief AI Officer. This strategic move extends the company's leadership in AI-enabled products for legal departments by putting even greater focus on continued AI innovation for Onit's global customer base.

"Nick's track record on the cutting edge of AI development makes him the perfect person to lead Onit's AI strategy for our customers and business," says Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "The legal industry is at an inflection point and AI-embedded tools – like our Catalyst Generative AI Paralegal and ContractWorks Taggy – are examples of how Onit is already transforming legal departments around the world. Nick's leadership will help Onit deliver new AI-enabled products, integrate AI even deeper into our existing portfolio, and drive greater customer adoption than ever before."

In his new position, Whitehouse will lead Onit's AI strategy and development, focusing on creating unified AI solutions that deliver real productivity gains. Whitehouse has already led the integration of AI into more than 50% of Onit's products, serving Legal AI to more than 1,300 customers worldwide.

"Onit customers interact with our AI solutions millions of times a year, solving critical problems for their businesses," says Whitehouse. "With continued focus and investment in AI, we are well positioned to extend our market leadership and see our customers leverage AI tens of millions of times a year, dramatically improving the efficiency of their legal operations."

Onit's investment in AI-embedded products began more than 8 years ago. Today the company offers three standalone AI products that serve more than 50 enterprise clients. Whitehouse owns an aggressive product roadmap that will deliver multiple AI releases before the end of the year, aiming to more than double the number of customers that use Onit AI capabilities.

With a formidable background in transformation and AI that spans two decades, Whitehouse has been a pioneering force in the legal industry. His achievements have earned him numerous accolades, including the IDC Australasian Digital Transformation Leader of the Year and the Global Most Disruptive Leader, awarded for his innovative contributions to technology in law.

Whitehouse previously served as the Managing Director of Onit's AI Center of Excellence and joined Onit following its acquisition of McCarthyFinch, a legal AI company he co-founded. During his tenure as Chief Digital Officer at MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Whitehouse was recognized as a world leader in legal digital transformation, where he was instrumental in executing digital initiatives and securing the firm's reputation as a leader in innovation.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com.

