Onit, Inc. Recognized with Prestigious Business, Industry Accolades in 2023

Onit, Inc.

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Legal technology leader earns honors for innovation, technology, and growth

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, Inc., the leading provider of legal workflow solutions including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management, and business process automation, today announced its list of significant awards and honors received throughout 2023.

"The prominent industry recognition for Onit shows our continuous commitment to our mission — helping to connect legal departments more materially to the broader enterprise with customized workflows that meet you where you work," said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. "It's a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, innovation, and technological skills."

The 2023 list of accolades demonstrates the expansion of Onit's customer base from mid-sized companies to large, global enterprises across a broader set of leading solutions that have resulted from both in-house product development and acquisitions.

Onit, Inc.'s top awards and honors this year include:

  • LegalTech Breakthrough Award: OnitX platform awarded "Overall Contract Automation Solution of the Year"; SimpleLegal Enhanced Reporting feature awarded "Overall LegalTech Data Solution of the Year."
  • Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards: SimpleLegal's new SimpleReview capability named a "Product Winner."
  • Business Intelligence Group's Awards for Business: SimpleLegal's Enhanced Reporting feature named "Product of the Year."
  • Theorem Awards: Onit recognized as the "LegalTech Company of the Year (Leader)" and for "Enterprise Legal Management (Leader)." SimpleLegal recognized as the "Best Overall Legal Operations Platform."
  • IDC MarketScape: Onit, Inc. named a "Leader" in "Worldwide Enterprise Legal Management Software 2023 Vendor Assessment."
  • Hyperion Research: OnitX CLM selected as an "Advanced Solution in Contract Lifecycle Management"
  • Houston Chronicle Top 100 Houston Private Companies: Onit listed at #42.
  • Houston Business Journal 2023 Fastest-Growing Houston-Area Middle Market Companies: Onit listed at #25.
  • Houston Business Journal's Largest Houston-area veteran-owned business: Onit listed at #4.
  • INC Regionals Fastest-Growing Company (Southwest): Onit listed at #125.
  • TrustRadius 2023 Tech Cares Award: Onit recognized for "going above and beyond to embody compassion and exceptional corporate social responsibility."
  • XLive's 2023 Customer Hero: Awarded to Support Engineer Stephen Sanchez of SimpleLegal.

About Onit, Inc.

Onit, Inc. is a global leader of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how mid-market to Fortune 500 companies and corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

For more information, visit www.onit.com.

