Onit Launches Integrated Task Management in Its SimpleLegal Product Line to Elevate Collaboration and Efficiency in Matter Management

Agile new feature helps legal teams reduce risk, meet deadlines and manage stakeholder demands across dynamic legal workflows

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, the leading provider of legal workflow solutions, today announced a new task management feature in its SimpleLegal product line that provides a centralized solution for streamlining matter management processes, tracking deadlines and prioritizing matters and workloads.

Task management also integrates with e-Billing and spend management, marking a significant step in the SimpleLegal line's delivery of a robust matter management offering for mid-market and enterprise organizations seeking to establish efficient legal operations. By integrating task management with matter management in a centralized system that tracks and manages legal spend, SimpleLegal addresses age-old issues associated with the lack of integration between existing task management systems and the department's technology stack, including siloed data, low user adoption rates and poor return on investment (ROI).

SimpleLegal's combined view of critical data ensures relevant stakeholders stay informed of a matter's progress and impact on the business. In addition, task management offers insight into associated spend, assigned parties, altered priorities and changed due dates — providing the legal department with historical data that enables both operational and cost efficiency.

Increasing Efficiency and Driving Collaboration with Task Management

Attorneys and legal teams often struggle to prioritize multiple deadlines for matters, leading to missed deadlines, dissatisfied clients and potential legal issues. New findings from Onit's 2023 Enterprise Legal Reputation (ELR) Report reveal that despite Legal's enduring image as a trustworthy protector of the business, just two in five (41%) employees in the United States and Europe view Legal as efficient. Additionally, only one in four (27%) consider Legal a good business partner, citing concerns about responsiveness, communication and efficiency.

"SimpleLegal's task management helps legal teams improve efficiency and productivity by making it easy to organize, assign and follow through on all demands and matter-related tasks," said Shri Iyer, SimpleLegal's Senior Vice President of Product and Design. "Customers appreciate that SimpleLegal's task management feature is easy to use and acknowledge it as the most capable task management solution for in-house legal professionals they've seen."

Task management is available for all SimpleLegal customers and included in new matter management product plans.

Additional Resources

To learn more about SimpleLegal's task management, request a demo or learn more on the blog. For company news, industry trends and best practices from corporate legal innovators, read the SimpleLegal blog and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Onit

Onit is the leading provider of legal workflow solutions for enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM). Onit's comprehensive product portfolio customizes AI-driven workflows for managing matters, spend, vendors and contracts. With Onit, companies can evolve the legal department's role as a business protector and transform it into a business driver that materially influences the enterprise by improving operational and cost efficiency while simultaneously contributing to faster revenue generation and business growth.

The Onit portfolio of products includes AXDRAFT, BusyLamp, ContractWorks, SecureDocs, SimpleLegal and ReadySign. Learn more at www.onit.com.

SOURCE Onit, Inc.