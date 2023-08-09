Onit Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Enterprise Legal Management Software

HOUSTON , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, a leading provider of legal workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management (ELM), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and business process automation, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Management Software (Doc #US49842023, August 2023). With solutions for businesses of all sizes, Onit enables legal departments to modernize workflows, improve operational and cost efficiency, and contribute to faster revenue generation and business growth.

"Onit has one of the most complete legal technology portfolios available on the market today," reads the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Enterprise Legal Management 2023 Vendor Assessment. "Legal departments are not one size fits all, and Onit understands that software cannot be either" (Doc #US49842023, August 2023).

"Onit has one of the most complete legal technology portfolios available on the market today." Tweet this

The naming as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report follows a period of market-driven innovation for Onit. Onit has continued to enhance its portfolio to include the following:

OnitX, the next generation of Onit's highly configurable platform for automating complex legal workflows for enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management

Onit Catalyst, a family of AI-enabled products purpose-built to elevate the impact of ELM and CLM solutions

SimpleLegal, an ELM solution tailored to the mid-market to bring transparency and management across e-Billing, matters, vendors, and reporting

ContractWorks, a modular, out-of-the-box solution to manage contracts and legal documents at specific contracting stages or across the entire contract lifecycle

"We are honored to be named a leader in enterprise legal management solutions," commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. "At Onit, our mission has always been to empower legal professionals to do their best work through more intelligent and efficient workflows. We will continue to invest in innovation to deliver leading solutions that help legal departments drive material impact."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Onit

Onit is the leading provider of legal workflow solutions for enterprise legal management (ELM, contract lifecycle management (CLM), and business process automation. Onit's comprehensive product portfolio customizes AI-driven workflows for managing matters, spend, vendors and contracts. With Onit, companies can evolve the legal department's role as a business protector and transform it into a business driver that materially influences the enterprise by improving operational and cost efficiency while simultaneously contributing to faster revenue generation and business growth.

The Onit portfolio of products also includes SimpleLegal, AXDRAFT, BusyLamp and SecureDocs. Learn more at www.onit.com.

Additional Resources

For more company news, industry trends and best practices from corporate legal innovators, read the Onit blog and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Onit, Inc.