Onit Names Michael Farlekas as Chief Executive Officer

Accomplished software executive to spearhead the next phase of growth and customer success.

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, Inc. announced that longtime software executive Michael Farlekas will join the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024. Onit is the leading provider of legal workflow solutions for enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management, and business process automation. Current CEO and co-founder Eric Elfman will move to the role of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"When Onit was founded thirteen years ago, we had an ambitious goal to make legal a strategic partner to the business. Since then, we have become a recognized market leader, serving over 3,000 customers globally, providing hundreds of workflow automation applications and end-to-end solutions for Enterprise Legal Management and Contract Lifecycle Management. I'm excited to welcome an individual with Michael's deep experience in scaling growth businesses to lead this next chapter of Onit's journey and look forward to supporting him and the team as a member of our Board." said Mr. Elfman.

Mr. Farlekas will lead all aspects of the company, focusing on driving customer value and accelerating the adoption of modern, legal-related business processes through automated, intelligent, and comprehensive software solutions. He brings to Onit an extensive track record of successful executive leadership, boasting over two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and leadership within the realm of enterprise software and operations.

Most recently, Mr. Farlekas led E2open to unprecedented growth over the past eight years. As CEO, he completed fourteen acquisitions to grow the customer base to more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners through a network tracking over fourteen billion transactions annually. Previous executive roles include successful stints at Roadnet Technologies and RedPrairie.

"I am honored to join Onit and to have the opportunity to work with our customers and talented team," said Mr. Farlekas. "Onit today has a market-leading global footprint and a strong passion for customer satisfaction and innovation. I am committed to building on this great foundation and leading the company towards scalable and profitable long-term growth in the industry."

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to the Onit team," said Mike Velcich, Partner at K1 Investment Management. "He is a proven business leader with an excellent track record of scaling businesses for the long term. We look forward to working with Michael to accelerate Onit's momentum, fostering continued expansion and value creation for customers and stakeholders."

About Onit

Onit, Inc. is a global leader in AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. Companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies through Onit's enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management, and legal hold solutions. It helps transform how corporate legal departments with mid-market to Fortune 500 companies bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

For more information, visit onit.com.

About K1

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 125 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since the inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 200 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as accessiBe, Atera, Checkmarx, Complysci, ControlUp, Emburse, Employ, Granicus, HR Acuity, IronScales, Onit, RethinkFirst, Reveal-Brainspace, RFPIO, simPRO, Smarsh, Technomile, XTM International and Zapproved.

For more information, visit k1.com and follow K1 Investment Management on LinkedIn.

