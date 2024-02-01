Onit's Commercial Portfolio Debuts 2023 Customer Stewardship Report Highlighting Increased Product and Services Investment, Strong Customer Impact

96% CSAT influenced by expanded product offerings, ongoing innovation, and ample customer education opportunities

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, the leading provider of legal workflow solutions, today announced its 2023 Customer Stewardship Report, detailing significant milestones that its commercial portfolio, which includes SimpleLegal for Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) and ContractWorks for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), has achieved over the past year. Highlights from 2023 include 103 product releases, a deeper investment in customer experience initiatives by delivering additional service options, and improved results and time savings for customers through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"We're excited about the progress we've made over the past year," said Melanie Shafer, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "Our focus on the customer experience, coupled with advancements in our products and the application of artificial intelligence throughout our products, reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering on customer expectations."

Onit's commercial business, focused on servicing the mid-market segment, continuously invests in growing its product capabilities and services. The commercial portfolio is well known for its ease of use, scalability, and success in delivering value quickly - just 95 days to value for customers after purchase. The following are a few of the highlights from this year's report:

Product Innovation – Launched 13 new products and features for its ELM and CLM products, enabling a more cohesive user experience and improved workflows. Also delivered 190 customer requests for product enhancements and expanded the use of artificial intelligence to drive customer efficiency, like AI-assisted invoice reviews that automatically capture real-world legal billing errors without a human in the loop, to generative AI applications that create clauses and simplify legalese in contracts. Customer Engagement – Expanded service offerings such as custom training options, held 129 product training sessions and 65 office hours, and hosted 32 user groups and Ask Me Anything (AMA) webinars to build cross-customer collaboration. These actions have helped expand customer knowledge of Onit's product and service offerings, making it easier to use and gain value, leading to a 96% average customer satisfaction rating. Investments & Results – Heavy investment in its products and services has made a big impact on customers: Average of 97 hours saved each month through improved efficiency with new contract management tools. Approximately 10% savings on legal spend through rigorous billing guideline enforcement and artificial intelligence. A 70% reduction in time spent on inquiries from law firms due to enhanced invoice adjustments and rejection workflow. An average of 35 hours saved annually per customer via expanded bulk action functionality. 95% improvement in time to value when setting up billing guidelines by making this feature accessible to customers directly. 92% reduction in time spent creating reports by optimizing dashboards, making data discovery much quicker.

"In 2024, Onit's commercial customers can look forward to additional investments," stated Mark Weidick, President, Onit Commercial Business. "Our dedication remains steadfast in creating more significant value across every phase of the matter, spend, and contract lifecycles."

About Onit

Onit is the leading provider of legal workflow solutions for enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM). Onit's comprehensive product portfolio customizes AI-driven workflows for managing matters, spend, vendors and contracts. With Onit, companies can evolve the legal department's role as a business protector and transform it into a business driver that materially influences the enterprise by improving operational and cost efficiency while simultaneously contributing to faster revenue generation and business growth.

The Onit commercial portfolio of products includes ContractWorks , SecureDocs , SimpleLegal , and ReadySign . Click to learn more.

SOURCE Onit, Inc.