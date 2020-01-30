Onix Achieves the Cloud Migration Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix today announced that it has achieved the Cloud Migration Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Partner Specialization, Onix has proven its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the cloud migration field using Google Cloud Platform (GCP) technology.

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas.

Partners achieving this specialization have demonstrated success in building foundational architectures and then migrating significant numbers of customer workloads from either on-premises or other cloud providers to GCP.

"Onix is pleased to add this newest partner specialization to our roster of Google Cloud Partner Specializations. These include Work Transformation - Enterprise, as well as Infrastructure and Location-Based Services," said Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "As a Premier Partner, we're committed to providing customers with a complete Google Cloud experience, including planning, deployment and ongoing support and services."

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

